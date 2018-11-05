Riverdale is majorly turning up the heat for its big flashback episode this week. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa just revealed that a Riverdale nude scene with Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa is included in Wednesday's new episode, and he even shared a sneak peek at the racy new scene.

After not airing a new episode last week due to Halloween, Riverdale is finally about to return with what promises to be its biggest episode of the season so far. This Wednesday's new episode will flash back to the '90s, and the show's young stars will portray the high-school versions of their own parents. The CW has already released a ton of photos showing how the young cast will channel their parents in the '90s-set episode, which is entitled "The Midnight Club" and based on the iconic '80s movie The Breakfast Club. But the most recently shared still from the episode is surprising fans in a much different way.

Before the highly anticipated episode drops on Wednesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted out a new shot of Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa without clothes. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the new episode will feature teenaged F.P. Jones (played by Sprouse) and teenaged Fred Andrews (Apa) going streaking. Check out the new photo below:

The new photo comes a couple days after Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared his previous sneak peek at this week's episode, which showed the whole gang dressed up in medieval costumes.

These costumes seem to clearly suggest that we will see the town's parents play the mysterious and dangerous role-playing game of Griffins and Gargoyles. Not only is this flashback episode exciting because we will get to see Riverdale's main cast play different roles for the first time in the series, but it is also big for the plot of Season 3. "The Midnight Club" promises to finally explain what is really going on with Griffins and Gargoyles, the ominous game that has already resulted in two deaths.

In recent episodes, we have learned that the parents have a connection to this game, and F.P. and Alice have already worriedly warned their kids not to get involved with it. But we still don't know what happened when the parents first played the game — that's what "The Midnight Club" will finally show us. The new episode will see Fred Andrews, F.P. Jones, Alice Cooper, Hermione Lodge, and the rest of the town's parents as high schoolers, who bond after getting detention. Trying to kill time, they will find the Griffins and Gargoyles game somehow, and that will lead to some sort of disastrous result.

Hopefully, finding out what happened when the parents played the game will also explain exactly what Griffins and Gargoyles is in a larger sense. The game is somehow connected to a terrifying figure called the Gargoyle King, who has been lurking in the woods and seems to be responsible for the deaths of Dilton Doiley and Ben Button.

Riverdale Episode 4, "The Midnight Club," will air on the CW on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.