A Paris Hotel Brings Guests Books Via Room Service, So Book Your Night At Le Pavillon Des Lettres ASAP

Ah, Paris — the city of lights, love, and literature. There's some tres chic news about France's capital that is sure to delight bibliophiles worldwide. It's just been revealed that a Paris hotel brings guests books via room service, so now is the perfect time to dust off that passport.

Le Pavillon des Lettres is taking its services to new levels. Craving a croissant? In need of some coffee? Oui, oui. Those orders pair perfectly with a good story. Upon checking in for their stay, guests receive a questionnaire about their genre preferences in order for the hotel staff to select an appropriate title for them. Before tucking in for the night, lucky vacationers are greeted with a book that the staff hand-selected for them. What a way to end the day in one of the most magical cities in the world.

Not only will the hotel's literary room service get its visitors in the spirit of things, but so will the space itself. Each room in the hotel is named after a famous writer — such as Hans Christen Anderson and Émile Zola, to name a few. But that's not all. Even the décor is inspired by the writers thanks to shelves of their works and their famous quotes donning the walls. For those who are feeling extra adventurous, a French instructor is available to teach tourists all about la littérature française.

While vacationing in Europe, there are plenty of locations book lovers will appreciate.

For one, Shakespeare and Company. The Parisian bookshop incorporates writers' residences and definitely deserves a visit when you indulge in a French vacation. It's just as necessary to stop by the store as it is to head to the top of the Eiffel Tower.

For those planning a train trip to neighboring European locations, there's quite a list for you. Word on the Water in London is a busy barge with even busier shelves and social events like readings and music shows. Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy, is one of the most romantic places to peruse different titles. How could you not browse while the beautiful sea glistens alongside you?

Now that you're in the know about the best book spots out there, now's the time to get ready for a vacation.

We've officially reached the fall, and believe it or not, the end of the year is a much more difficult time to travel than summer vacation. Everyone on the planet needs to make their way to relatives to ring in the holidays, so expect airports and flights to be chaotic and unpleasant (going for the honesty policy, here). Time to brace yourself.

But if you need to cross the pond to experience these amazing perks for bibliophiles, we'll let you in on a few tips and tricks. Google tracked the worst days to travel this fall so you have a better idea about how to make your way out of town without the added aggravation. Per Google Flights' report, Friday, Nov. 17 (the Friday before Thanksgiving), Wednesday, Nov. 22 (the day before Thanksgiving), and Sunday, Nov. 26 (the Sunday after Thanksgiving), are the busiest days to travel this autumn, so perhaps you can just jet off to Europe ASAP... as in tomorrow (hey, for a good book, it's totally worth it!).

Stay on the lookout for different flight deals, too. Southwest is having its flash 72-hour sale, so you can save major bucks when booking a ticket.

If you can't wait to dine on steak frites after a tour of Arc de Triomphe, I can't blame you. The only way to make your time in the City of Lights more enjoyable is with a good book Le Pavillon des Lettres picked for you. Au revoir.

