There's a new condiment that's bound to turn up the heat during your game day parties this year. A new Heinz HoneyRacha Sauce is coming in Spring 2020 and it's the sweet and spicy combination you've been waiting for. So get ready for one blazin' hot football season snacks.

The Heinz HoneyRacha Sauce will hit shelves nationwide in Spring 2020 as a permanent addition to the company's collection of sauces. Similar to Heinz's past combination sauce releases, such as the popular Mayochup, the HoneyRacha Sauce will bring together two beloved flavors: honey and Sriracha.

To kick off the party, Heinz is bringing the new condiment to Super Bowl LIV, which is on Sunday, Feb. 2. That means if you're a lucky fan who will attend the event, you'll want to hunt down the sauce to pair with your chicken wings. If you're like me, and you're planning on viewing the event from the comfort of your couch, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a 30-second commercial about the exciting new product during the big game.

Football fans will want to take part in the special promotion called The Heinz Bottle Matchup, which begins on Jan. 13 and ends Feb. 3. During the period, you'll be able to buy specially numbered bottles of ketchup, which you'll then need to scan the label of on the Heinz Bottle Matchup website.

You'll earn a sweepstakes entry for each of your numbers that appears in the final score of the Super Bowl, and you'll be able to scan up to three labels before Feb. 3. There are thousands of awesome prizes you could win during the giveaway, including a Heinz grill and BBQ set, a giant block game, corn hole sets, and even a year's supply of Heinz ketchup. The Heinz Bottle Matchup is open to residents of the 50 United States/ Washington D.C. who are 18 years and older. To view more details about the sweepstakes, check out the official rules section on the website.

And after taking part in that contest, foodies can look forward to the tangy new HoneyRacha sauce to hit grocery store shelves in just a few months.