A Live-Action 'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' Is Happening, So Start Ringing The Bells

Disney fans can rejoice because yet another animated classic movie is making its way to the big screen for remake. A live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame is coming soon, so 90's Disney kids can start ringing those bells and getting ready to sing along. Disney originally told the story of Quasimodo and his gang of outcasts in the 1996 animated film, which was adapted from Victor Hugo's 1833 novel of the same name. Deadline is reporting that a Disney live-action adaptation of the novel has been in talks for over 30 years and last time Disney worked on it, it led to the animated movie instead.

According to Deadline, this remake of the animated movie will simply be titled Hunchback, and it'll feature music from Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken, who also wrote the music for the 1996 animated film. Disney alum Josh Gad is producing the project, and although there is no word yet on the cast, Deadline hinted at the possibility of Gad playing the movie's title role. Gad is known for his roles as Olaf in Frozen and LeFou in the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, so he's no stranger to the world of Disney.

As soon as the remake was announced, fans took to Twitter to voice their many opinions, especially their ideas about the movie's potential cast.

Ben Platt, who recently won a Tony for his starring role in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, is a popular choice among fans for Hunchback's starring role of Quasimodo.

Platt definitely makes sense as Quasimodo. He has the gorgeous singing voice Quasimodo needs to belt out ballads, plus he has experience playing an outcast in Dear Evan Hansen. And perhaps most importantly, Platt himself seems to be pretty excited about the remake. He tweeted some very expressive emojis as soon as the announcement was made:

There's no official word on casting yet, but Disney can definitely expect its fans to be keeping a close eye on any and all moves it makes. Fans have already been paying close attention to the other live-action Disney releases coming out this year. Dumbo is slated for March, Aladdin comes out in May, and The Lion King hits theaters in July. All three 2019 Disney live-action movies have star-studded casts, including Will Smith in Aladdin and Beyoncé in The Lion King. If Hunchback is going to follow in those footsteps, then we can expect some major star power up in that Parisian bell tower.

This live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame is separate from the Netflix adaptation that Idris Elba is producing, directing, and starring in. And, while Hunchback will borrow some elements from the 1996 animated movie, it won't be using any parts of the Disney stage production. That probably means that the new movie will closely follow the plot of the animated film, but fans will just have to wait a bit longer to find out any more specifics. Soon enough, though, we'll be hearing Disney ring the bells of Notre Dame again.