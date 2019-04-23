Calling all Potterheads! Something extraordinarily thrilling is coming in the form of an exciting wearable drop and it's way better than new dress robes or a hand knit Molly Weasley Christmas jumper ever could be. A Harry Potter x Vans collection is on its way to please Hogwarts-loving witches, wizards, and muggles alike, so if you love repping your favorite house on the daily get prepared to do so in even cooler style. Can I accio it now, please?!

Vans revealed the exciting new collaboration on social media yesterday, teasing fans with the news yet providing no real information as to when it would drop, where they'd be able to cop it, and the like. "Something magical coming soon," Vans Tweeted, accompanying the text with a GIF reading "Harry Potter/ Vans." Alternating flashes of blue, scarlet, green, and yellow swirls mirrored the text, representing Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff, respectively. From this it's only right to assume that the collaboration will draw inspiration from the houses, potentially providing merch repping each one.

If you head to the page announcing the collaboration on Vans' website a bit more information about it is revealed, although the brand encourages you to sign up with your email in order to receive updates as they're released. "Vans and HARRY POTTER collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," reveals the page. That's right, the upcoming collection will include way more than just sneakers, so prepare to deck yourself out in true Hogwarts style from head to toe.

If you yourself are a Harry Potter fan then you already know just how huge of a fanbase the series has. I am a 27-year-old with the Deathly Hallows tattooed on my finger, for goodness sake, and I know at least five friends with the same symbol inked somewhere on their body. Potterheads are high in geekiness and huge in numbers, so naturally they went nuts over the announcement of the collaboration on Twitter.

One fan equated putting Harry Potter x Vans sneakers on his feet with the feeling of finding your rightful wand:

Another fan, who had previously Tweeted to Vans in 2014 asking, "So when are you gonna come out with Harry Potter vans?," wrote that her wish had finally come true.

An onslaught of sheer excitement followed:

One Twitter user asked if the collection would also drop in the United Kingdom. Seeing as Harry Potter was written by a Brit and takes place in the UK, it would only be right for the collection to launch there." Good question! You'll want to check with your local team about that — hit 'em up @ VANS_Europe," replied the retailer.

And when one fan dared to write, "It’s 2019. Harry Potter should not be a thing anymore" (the nerve!), Vans replied with "We'll pretend you didn't say that," alongside an iconic GIF of Severus Snape.

That will teach 'em. And if it doesn't, a Boggart is next.