Ring the bells! Big things are expected to come from Westeros yet again, as reports have come out about a new project in development. Apparently, a Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel series is reportedly close to getting a pilot order from HBO. Could this mean more dragons are in store for fans of the fantasy series?

HBO has not yet commented on the potential new series, but according to Deadline, the rumored project is said to be "eyeing a green light," meaning it's not set in dragonstone that it's happening, but its chances are looking good. The outlet also reported that the potential show was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who co-created and executive produced the USA series Colony, so you know it would be in good hands.

So, what would a Targaryen prequel series look like? According to Variety, the rumored series would be set about 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones HBO series, and would explore the story behind the fall of House Targaryen. It would reportedly be based on Martin's book, Fire & Blood, a companion to his series A Song of Ice and Fire that details the story of the Targaryens. The first volume of Fire & Blood, which was released in November 2018, tells the stories of Targaryen rulers such as Aegon the Conqueror, the first king of the Iron Throne, and other ancestors of Daenerys and Jon Snow. The second volume of the book has not yet been released.

This news comes after the announcement that HBO had commissioned five pilot scripts for series set in different eras in Westeros' history. So far, one of those five ideas, a series starring Naomi Watts that is set thousands of years before the actions in the Game of Thrones series, has reportedly shot a pilot. This new Targaryen project appears to be the second of those five ideas that could be moving on to the next phase of creation.

It turns out Martin may have dropping hints about this particular project on his blog for quite a while now. "We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development ... at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely," he wrote in a blog post in May. Of those three shows, one of them is the project that received the pilot order, and he said the other two were "in the script stage." Of the latter two, he added, "What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories."

Could this mean fans might end up watching two (or more) Game of Thrones prequels, set in two different time periods, at once? In an interview with Deadline earlier this year, Bob Greenblatt, the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, said:

It’s a double-edged sword. The answer is yes, we’re having conversations about how do we smartly continue the Game of Thrones universe, but we have to be really thoughtful about not killing the golden goose and not putting on shows that aren’t up to that quality level, and how many is too many. We’re having all those conversations.

Sure, one Westerosi series was hard enough to keep track of, so two separate shows with vastly different timelines might make things a little confusing. However, I'd bet three dragon eggs that Game of Thrones fans would be thrilled for this Targaryen series to become a reality.