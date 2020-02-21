Do you hear that? That's the sound of a million Friends fans screaming "Oh. My. God," in unison, because a Friends cast reunion special is officially in the works at HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six main stars, as well as the show's creators, are on board. Could I be any more pumped?

This news has been a long time coming. Fans have been desperate for new Friends content basically since the series aired its finale way back in 2004. For years, the show's creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, have been adamant they wouldn't revive the beloved show in any way, but now it appears they've changed their mind at least a little.

According to Variety, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all come together to the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for an *unscripted* special in honor of their hit show; Crane and Kauffman will be there too. The reunion will reportedly serve as a kickoff for the new HBO Max streaming service, which will host not only the special but also all 10 seasons of the hit show, which left Netflix at the start of 2020.

All six main cast members took to Instagram to announce the news — though in true Joey fashion, LeBlanc's IG features a photo of the cast of the oldie show M*A*S*H, rather than the same Friends cast pic his former co-stars shared. All their captions, though, are the same: "It's happening..."

There have been a lot of signs indicating this reunion would happen, not least of which being everyone from the Friends cast finally getting on Instagram, which led to a ton of top-notch throwback pics (and Aniston's casual breakage of the internet for a hot sec). Then, of course, there was the big one in November, when reports that a reunion special was in works really got fans fired up.

There's not much information about what, exactly, the reunion will entail, but since it's unscripted, it's possible it will focus on the cast and creators reminiscing on their time on the show (and hopefully revealing some juicy set secrets). As for how long fans will be holding their breath for the special to actually happen, Deadline reports the special — as well as all 236 episodes of Friends — will be available when HBO Max launches in May.