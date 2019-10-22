Crazy Rich Asians is a work of fiction, but there are plenty of real-life stories to match the glamor and drama portrayed in the book and movie franchise. In fact, a Crazy Rich Asians-inspired docuseries is coming HBO Max, and will take a deep dive into those non-fictional stories. The new streaming service is set to launch in spring 2020, so there's still a bit of time before the new series drops, but that just means fans have extra time to prepare themselves for all the opulence that will be streaming soon.

The new docuseries, which has the working title of The Ho's, will follow the lavish lives of the real-life Ho family. The first season will consist of eight half-hour episodes that follow the multi-generational family and their multi-million dollar empire. According to HBO Max:

Led by patriarch Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, the power couple immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. They have built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain of their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.

According to Deadline, The Ho's will feature the entire extended Ho family, which is led by Binh Ho and Hue Ho. Their adult children Judy and Washington will play a big role, as will Washington's wife Lesley, who comes from a more modest background. It sounds like Lesley is in a very similar position to Constance Wu's character Rachel in Crazy Rich Asians, who is thrown into her boyfriend's extravagant lifestyle. But the comparisons don't stop there. Just like the family of Crazy Rich Asians, the Hos have many branches of their family tree, including offbeat Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy, who Deadline says "should probably have her life a little more together."

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max, said in a statement:

Rarely do you come across a family that is so rich in so many ways — not just in wealth, but in heart, traditions, and love for each other. There’s great pride in being a Ho and they are ready to give the world a seat at their luxurious table.

If this new series isn't enough for you, there's also more Crazy Rich Asians content coming in the near future. After 2018's Crazy Rich Asians became the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade, a sequel movie was announced. In addition, a spinoff sitcom called Lazy Rich Asians is in the works, and will follow a Chinese-American woman who inherits a great deal of wealth and must guide her family through their new lifestyle.

Whether fictionalized or real, it's clear the media landscape is rich with stories about wealthy people, and all the drama that often comes with their over-the-top lives.