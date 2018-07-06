Nowadays, you probably have a group chat for your family, your besties, and even your work friends. These chats are both a gift and a curse. I love how I can message all of my friends at once in one thread, but the amount of group chats I'm in can get a bit unorganized. You don't want to be sending your family an inside joke about the hot guy in marketing you bumped into at lunch, when you meant to send it to your work friends. That's why naming each thread really helps a girl's social life out, so you'll need some clever group chat names for work friends.

You chat with your work friends on the regular. You send each other important texts to let everyone know there are leftover bagels in the kitchen from the morning meeting, and keep each other up-to-date on happy hour plans. Your work crew's group chat is basically what gets you through the day when that morning espresso is losing its effect in the afternoon.

It's just such a breeze to be able to scroll through your most recent texts or group threads and look for a simple name, rather than a mess of your friend's names all crammed together onto one line. It'll also be fun for your friends to come up with a name together. Think of it like a team bonding experience as you go through these 90 clever group chat names, and find the one you can all agree on. Then, the next time you're texting the chain that you want to run down and grab coffee, you know you're asking the right people and not your hometown besties who live miles away.

1. Let's Chat

2. Coffee Crew

3. Work Wives

4. Birds Of A Feather

5. One In A Melon

6. Heard Through The Grapevine

7. Partners In Crime

8. Bagel Bros

9. Walkie Talkies

10. The Herd

11. Virtual Water Cooler

12. Game Of Phones

13. Gossip Girl

14. The Posse

15. The Cherry Best

16. Shrimply The Best

17. Unicorny Friends

18. Pawsitive Vibes

19. Donut Worry, Be Happy

20. Good Chives Only

21. Cannot Espresso How Much You Mean

22. My Cup Of Joe

23. My Everything Bagel

24. My Bae Girls

25. Brewtiful

26. Taters Gonna Tate

27. My Spuds

28. Bae Goals

29. The Cream In My Coffee

30. Just Brew It

31. Lettuce Talk

32. Grape Job

33. Main Squeezes

34. Some Bunnies

35. Mermaid To Be Besties

36. Donut Forget

37. Love A Latte

38. Brew Can Do It

39. Blooming Good Time

40. Float My Boat

41. My Best Buds

42. Flocking Fabulous

43. Where Have You Bean?

44. Coffeels

45. Rawrsome Squad

46. Cool Chicks

47. Paper Jam

48. All That And Dim Sum

49. We Excel

50. Taking Control

51. Who Run The Office

52. My Sistars

53. Lunch Crew

54. Wheely Good Friends

55. My Best Teas

56. Otterly Awesome Friends

57. Espresso Patronum

58. Koala-Tea Friends

59. Cool Beans

60. Caps Lockness Monster

61. Supplies Party

62. Purrfect Friends

63. Grate Friends

64. Gouda Friends

65. Mugnificent Crew

66. Ketchup With Friends

67. Cerealsly The Best

68. Teariffic Friends

69. Souper Friends

70. Thanks A Lox

71. Livin La Vida Mocha

72. Watts Up

73. Peachy Queens

74. Thanks For Pudding Up With Me

75. Hap-bee Together

76. A Pizza My Heart

77. Kind Of A Big Dill

78. Let's Taco 'Bout It

79. Friendchips

80. Best Fries Forever

81. Support Bras

82. Kitten Around

83. Pho Real Friends

84. The PB To My J

85. We Just Click

86. Staple Relationship

87. Feline Good Crew

88. You Make My World Butter

89. The Berry Best

90. My Cup Of Tea