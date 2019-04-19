If you've ever watched an episode of Say Yes to the Dress (or literally any Katherine Heigl move from the mid-2000s) then you've seen what it takes to go wedding dress shopping. It can get expensive, sizing is weird, and brides might find themselves buying the exact opposite kind of dress than what they planned. It's a wild ride, but for any bride out there about to head out and try on gorgeous gowns, these nine tweets about wedding dress shopping are the perfect blend of hilarious and honest, so that you're prepared for anything.

Hopefully your own wedding dress shopping experience is lovely, and more along the lines of Kate Hudson in Bride Wars than Maya Rudolph in Bridesmaids. But whatever happens, it's usually nice to know that you're not alone in your shopping experience. Personally speaking, my wedding dress shopping experience was a lot easier than I even imagined it would be. I found my dress in 45 minutes and it was right on budget. However, every bride has a different story to tell, and if you're nervous to go try on dresses, or just want to know you're not alone, then these tweets are perfect for you.

1. Your budget is everything. Wedding dresses are expensive, that's a fact. But you really don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get your dream dress. Between sample sales, discount labels, and negotiations, most brides are able to stick to their dress budget. But that doesn't mean it isn't hard to do. There are so many gorgeous, expensive gowns out there, and even if you just try one on for fun, you might find yourself in love with something you can't afford. Proceed with caution!

2. It's easy to criticize yourself, but remember how much of a gem you are! As pretty as the dresses are, one of the hardest parts of wedding dress shopping can be looking at yourself through a hyper-critical lens. Remember: You are beautiful, flawless, and a total catch! Your partner can't wait to marry you!

3. Make sure your support system has patience! This could be a process.

4. You never know what you'll go home with. Don't set your sights completely on one style of gown, because you never know what will look best on you and what you'll feel the most special in!

5. It can get super emotional. Tears are totally allowed.

6. You can finally say "yes" like a Kleinfeld bride! And make sure to take a cute picture, too!

7. Seriously, there need to be more options. Fortunately, wedding dresses can be altered to fit your body type, and most wedding dress consultants have experience helping every type of bride. You should be able to get exactly what you want — and deserve!

8. Also this is an important PSA! Additionally, different wedding dress designers may size their gowns differently, so don't get too caught up in the size you order. At the end of the day, it's just a number.