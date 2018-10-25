Let's be real: There are few people in your life who are cooler than your best friend. Not only are they one of the most amazing people you know, but they're also one of the most supportive people ever. They make you turn on your confidence and help you confidently walk out the door every day feeling like a total queen. There are a million things your best friend does to motivate you to be a #GirlBoss in all aspects of your life, but I've narrowed down the list to just nine of my favorites.

I've been lucky enough to encounter a couple amazing people who I'm proud to call my best friends. I've known my best friend from high school for almost 10 years. Even if we don't see each other for months at a time, I know he's there for me no matter what, and will drop everything if he knows that I need him. My college best friend has been with me through some of the most formative years of my personal development, and she's the best hype woman I could ever ask for. Both of them make me stand taller and walk prouder, and I couldn't be more grateful for their endless love and support.

As I've reflected on what makes them such awesome BFFs, I've realized that everything they do for me centers around one thing: encouraging me to be the best version of myself in any way they can. Not to brag or anything, but you should definitely find some besties like them. If you already have a BFF or two who immediately come to mind, they probably already do these nine things.

1 They Make Sure You Know When You Deserve More Giphy A bestie is always the first person to tell you when you're accepting less than you deserve. Whether that's from a significant other or your boss at work, your BFF will always be completely honest with you. They help you realize how much you're worth, and they teach you to not tolerate anything less than perfection.

2 They Act As Your Personal Hype (Wo)man Giphy No one is better at hyping you up than your best friend. They are always there to tell you that you look amazing, you're going to crush it in your job interview, or you're going to kick this week's butt. They always make sure you know that you're awesome, even when you're having the absolute worst day ever.

3 They Edit Your Outfit Choices Giphy An integral part of being a #GirlBoss is having a fire wardrobe. I'm the type of gal who describes her wardrobe as "chic pajamas," so I love having my best friend around to tell me when something I'm wearing is too casual, especially when it's for a work event. If we're not in the same city, I FaceTime her so she can help me edit my outfit in real time.

4 They Offer Support In Little (Or Huge) Ways Giphy Whether they just send you a "good luck" text the morning before a big day at work, or actually show up in person with a coffee and bagel in hand, you know that your bestie has your back. Their support gives you the extra boost of confidence you need to get through your day with flying colors.

5 They Call Or Text You Before A Big Work Event Giphy I can't count the number of times my BFF has called me before a big work event. She sent me a million "good luck" messages before I covered NYFW the first time, and has never failed to get in touch when she knows I have something important coming up. They might mess with you a little bit (I've also gotten the "don't screw it up text" as a joke.), but you know that they mean well, and it's nice to know that they're thinking of you.

6 They Pick You Up When You're Feeling Down Giphy If you're feeling less confident for any reason, your bestie is always there to talk you down. They empathize completely, and because the two of you have so much in common, they know exactly how to help you through whatever you're dealing with. (Pro tip: Ice cream, wine, and face masks make up the perfect kind of cure.)

7 They're The First Person To Comment On Your Pics Giphy This might seem like the tiniest thing, but it really does go a long way in helping you build your confidence. You post pics on the 'Gram if you're really feeling yourself, and to have your bestie recognize that and shout you out is a perfect way to put a little extra pep in your step. But honestly, how could they not? They probably took the pic for you, and are most likely standing right next to you as they comment.

8 They Offer To Be Your Self-Care Buddy Giphy A crucial part of being a #GirlBoss is also taking care of yourself. Your bestie is an expert in making sure you do that. They offer to be your workout partner and they ask if you've done a face mask this week, because they know that you forget to do so when you're busy taking over the world.