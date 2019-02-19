When your head was buried in the books during those late-night study sessions, you likely thought graduation day would never come. But now, it'll be here before you know it. You're looking forward to wearing that cap and gown and receiving your diploma, but before you do, you want to make sure you're ready to take that big step into adulthood. You've spent a lot of your time in college studying, getting involved in extracurriculars, and bonding with your friends, but there are still some things to do alone in college before graduating.

You know by now that college is all about discovery. You may have tried activities you never thought you'd fall in love with, established what career path is the right one for you, and discovered you like living with one roommate much better than three. The whole experience is a journey of discovering your passions, likes, and dislikes before heading out into the "real world."

That's why I love doing things solo. When you're alone, you have time to really focus on what you (and only you) want to do. You also learn so much more about yourself in the process. So, before you toss your graduation cap in the air, you need to add these nine things to your college agenda ASAP.

1 Really Get To Know Your College Town william87/Fotolia You've lived in the same college town or city for quite some time, but you might not know it like the back of your hand. You've spent most of your time going to classes, the library, and social gatherings on campus. Now's your time to be a tourist in your own city, and explore the nooks and crannies. You never know what hidden gems you might stumble upon!

2 Find A Favorite Spot That Gives You Endless Inspiration Dean Drobot/Shutterstock When the writer's block hits you hard, the struggle can be so real. You need to crank out that essay, and you just keep staring at a blank computer screen. That's when you're in need of some inspiration. It's important to find that one spot on or off campus to claim as your own. It has the perfect amount of creative flow for you to feel motivated to get all of your work done.

3 Discover That Passion/Hobby That Really Speaks To You Zoom Team/Shutterstock Discover that hobby that really speaks to you. Why not try your hand at volleyball or improvisational comedy? You never know what you might fall in love with, and what new friends you'll make while you're pursuing your passions.

4 Establish A Budget Plan For The Post-College Life Dean Drobot/Shutterstock I can't stress enough how important it is to come up with a budget that works for you. Right now, you may live in a dorm that has a sweet meal plan. (Waffles for dinner? Yes, please!) I know that was me. When you graduate, you want to be the girl boss who has a financial game plan in order. That's why you need to set up your budget now, and plan ahead for the future.

5 Embark On A Solo Adventure To See Something New merla/Fotolia Family and friends may be telling you that the best time to travel is now, since you have a flexible schedule. Consider going on a solo adventure for the day or a weekend to someplace you've always wanted to visit. This could even be a great opportunity to check out the city you plan on moving to after graduation.

6 Go To A School Social Event Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock Tap into your school spirit, and attend a social event like a basketball game or tailgate on the quad. You might even want to take part in a senior year tradition like wearing pajamas to class or going to a dance.

7 Test Out A Few Recipes To Find Your Fave Meals ANDREY-SHA74/Shutterstock If you have a dorm that has a kitchen, or you're living off campus, use this time to test out your cooking skills. Once you graduate, you won't have the luxury of a dining hall that's filled with every snack and salad topping you could ever dream of. You'll want to be able to master some dishes that you can cook up any night of the week.

8 Use Your Student Discount For A "Treat Yourself" Day Daria/Fotolia (Oh, the glorious student ID. How I miss those discounts!) Take advantage of that incredible card before you can't use it anymore. Treat yourself to an entire day of getting cheap movies, shopping, and even discounted food.