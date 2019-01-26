Getting married can be a seriously exciting time for anyone. If you've been planning your dream wedding since you were nine years old, or if you're simply going to city hall to tie the knot, the day you and bae officially become a married couple is special. And the great thing about getting married is that you get to do it however you want. Elope! Have the most fabulous wedding of the year! Keep it simple! Or don't! The kind of wedding you have is totally up to you and your partner, but these stunning photos of beach weddings will show you how gorgeous a seaside ceremony can be.

For a lot of people, a beach wedding may sound too expensive, or messy, or complicated to pull off. But in all actuality, having a beach wedding can be as simple or as extravagant as you want. Getting married is about celebrating the love between you and your partner, however you want to do so.

But, if you're looking for some inspiration for your own big day — or even if you're just feeling like looking at gorgeous beach weddings for fun — then you've come to the right place. Here are nine of the most gorgeous beach wedding photos ever.

1 This is just so dreamy. sdweddingphotographer on Instagram This photo is seriously gorgeous. The white of the dresses, the pale blue of the distant ocean and sky all work together to create the perfect pastel fairy tale. It's basically a dreamworld come to life.

2 A boho dream! Not all beach weddings are alike, and this perfectly trendy boho beach wedding proves that.

3 This is pure paradise. lifeonpurposephoto on Instagram I mean, does this even need any explanation? This photo shows pure love and joy, and that blue water is an added bonus.

4 Drama, drama, drama. Photo courtesy of Kylee Patterson The smiles, the water, the rocks. This photo screams drama, in the absolute best way. And can we talk about that dress? All the heart eyes.

5 More drama. jamiemercuriophoto on Instagram Ugh, can you even stand it? This picture is more drama. The bride and groom look tiny in the foreground, but the vast ocean behind them and the big gray sky beautifully symbolize the the long life they have in front of them, together.

6 Simple and elegant. mpreecephotography on Instagram One of the best parts about getting married on the beach is that you don't really need much decor, because the nature around you speaks for itself.

7 This is what love looks like. That just-married-the-love-of-my-life-on-the-beach glow, am I right?

8 More boho goodness. sullovin_knots on Instagram This looks straight out of Pinterest, and I am absolutely living for that macramé altar.