Spring cleaning season is right around the corner and what better way to spruce up your home than by seeing what your favorite celebs are doing in theirs. Whether you're a farmhouse person or prefer shabby chic, there are dozens of ideas out there that you can copy completely or put your own spin on. These photos of celebrity bedrooms will give you all the inspiration you need to redo your sanctuary.

There used to be a time when fans could only dream about what their favorite celebrity's houses looked like, but thanks to social media, even the most famous A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Chrissy Teigen have given a glimpse into their rooms. Some prefer more subtle decor than others, but all of the homes reflect a little of each celeb's personality.

Kardashian, for her part, keeps a super clean home with minimal colors, which lets her futuristic appliances shine. Teigen, meanwhile, is all about cozy decor and has given a very earth-centric vibe to her and John Legend's home. There's even inspiration to be found in Khloé Kardashian's daughter True's room, so scroll down to take a look inside nine celeb bedrooms you'll want to recreate ASAP.

1 . Kim Kardashian Fox/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Courtesy of Vogue on YouTube Kim Kardashian and Kanye West keep a very busy schedule between work and raising their three kids, so it's no surprise their bedroom is super cozy. With shades of white and tan, it would be easy to fall asleep without any loud colors bothering you. Kardashian's bedroom epitomizes minimalist decor, something her mansion is well known for. Vogue on YouTube

2. North West Talk about pretty and pink. The butterfly behind North's bed gives a unique twist on a normal rectangular headboard. Keeping everything a shade of pink reflects Kardashian's minimalist vibe, but the mix-and-match mirrors give off a fun edge that reflects a Barbie dream house feel.

3. True Thomspon Khloé spends a lot of playtime with her daughter in True's room. Her reading couch — with a neon light sign — is perfect for a kid or adult bookworm.

4. Kylie Jenner Courtesy of MTV on YouTube Jenner made things easy for fans to copy by using different shades of gray. While many celebs have a lot going on in their bedrooms, Jenner made the bed and nightstand the focal point by featuring a large headboard, a fuzzy blanket, and candles. King Kylie on YouTube

5. Chrissy Teigen Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube Teigen's bedroom is a perfect example of how adding a subtle pop of color can really brighten things up. Architectural Digest on YouTube

6. Jennifer Aniston Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube Aniston's unique setup showcases a ton of art and distinct pieces, like the platform around the bed. Create a chill atmosphere by throwing in some beanbag chairs and adding shag pillows for added comfort. Architectural Digest on YouTube

7. Jessica Alba Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube Alba explained to Architectural Digest that she wasn't on board with having a TV in her master bedroom. In order to compromise with her husband, Cash Warren, the couple found an easel-type TV stand so they can roll it in and out of the room when needed. Architectural Digest on YouTube

8. Ashley Tisdale Courtesy of Architectural Digest on YouTube Tisdale added globe lights above her nightstands to give a unique look to her super chic brown-and-white room. Architectural Digest on YouTube