Never did I ever think I'd be scouring the internet for cool orange clothing items but 2019 has already been full of surprises so I'll just add this one to the list. I've historically stayed far, far way from the fruity hue, with the exception of burnt orange (I find it way easier to style), but seeing as orange in all of it's bright and juicy glory is trending hard this season, it's time I give it another shot.

If you paid attention to the spring 2019 runways then you already know they were saturated with tangerine. Tory Burch, Tibi, Sies Marjan, and ADEAM were among a wave of designers who infused their collection with the hue, both in head-to-toe and more subtle forms. I'll admit, I absolutely loved all of the orange designs that walked the runways, seeing as orange is one of the few more unexpected colors and therefore feels a bit more exciting. The looks also just made me smile and feel happy—if briefly looking at a model wearing orange can make me feel joy, then wearing the hue for an entire day certainly can too. Here are 10 ace orange pieces that'll keep you on-trend (and smiling!) all season long.

Seeing Spots

Warehouse wrap front spot midi dress in orange $72 ASOS Buy Now

A classic wrap dress never goes out of style (just ask Diane von Furstenberg) so adding this piece to your wardrobe would be a longterm investment. It features a subtle spotted pattern and slightly puffed sleeves for an elegant look that pops.

Sheen Queen

Know One Cares Satin Bias Midi Skirt $22 Nordstrom Rack Buy Now

Silky bias cut skirts have been on every street style style and influencer as of late, especially in animal print form. This orange version would be a more unexpected choice and can be dressed up or down effortlessly.

Retro Vibes

BELTED FROCK COAT $90 Zara Buy Now

This throwback coat has a totally modern appeal. Wear it over a sundress and heels for any dressier spring event or with cropped jeans and a tank for more casual weekends.

Far Out

Another Reason legging shorts in marble two-piece $29 ASOS Buy Now

Bike shorts and tie dye? Two of spring's biggest trends in one. Make that three thanks to the orange color palette.

Go With The Flow

Bare It All Maxi Dress $118 Free People Buy Now

This looks like a dress I want to wear while frolicking in a flower field thanks to its flowy material and wispy design. It's bright orange hue only adds to its sunny disposition.

Totally Tubular

Eyelet Corset Tube $78 Free People Buy Now

From its eyelet fabric to its lace up front to its small ruffle details, this tube top is peak cute. I'd wear it with dark wash denim and chunky platform sandals for a 70s-inspired look.

Slip Into It

UO Heidi Ruffle Maxi Dress $79 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Ditsy florals, romantic ruffles, a slip silhouette—this is my dream dress.

All In One

ASOS DESIGN minimal jumpsuit with ruching detail $60 ASOS Buy Now

Take the stress out of getting dressed with this orange jumpsuit, which should definitely be paired with orange hoop earrings every time i'ts worn.

Buckled In

UO Carey Nylon Buckle Mini Skirt $49 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Thanks to its more industrial design, this mini skirt has a decidedly edgy appeal. Pair it with Vans sneakers or your Dr Martens for an especially grunged up streetwear look.