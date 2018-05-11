If you haven’t noticed, the iconic millennial pink is slowly taking a backseat to this summer’s new "it" color: millennial lilac. That's right — some of us are no longer thinking pink, and instead, this dreamy purple hue is popping up literally everywhere. It's that perfect pastel shade you see in some of your favorite garden bouquets. And as far as my fellow purple lovers are concerned, we are just living for it. To stay on top of this new color craze, you have to incorporate lilac into the season somehow. With vacation time on your radar this summer, the perfect way to combine your love for the color and traveling, is to consider heading to a few millennial lilac places around the world.

The wanderlust is all too real, and you have a case of the travel bug. You've been going back and forth on where to go for your summer vacation this year, but now with a specific color in mind, it's making the decision process so much easier. Add any of these nine millennial lilac destinations to your list for a trip out of town to see some purple sights. Not only will the getaway be an adventure you'll never want to forget, but you’ll come back with some gorgeous Instagram pics you'll want to share with your feed.

1 Camp Out Under A Starry Lilac Sky At Joshua Tree National Park Paul Edmondson/Stocksy Camping is the perfect summer activity, and Joshua Tree is a popular destination for southern Californians to visit. Plan a weekend away from reality in the desert to sleep under the stars. You and your friends can even rent a cool camper or a dessert dome for some serious glamping vibes that'll give you the ultimate backdrop for your Instagram pics.

2 This Instagram-Worthy Purple Wall At Disney World Rachel Chapman Heading to this magical place is an easy decision for your summer vacay. Once you arrive at Disney World in Florida, you need to make it your mission to visit the purple wall near Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. This spot is popular for taking some glamour shots for the 'Gram. Just don't forget to use #purplewall when you post.

3 The Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens Is A Purple Dream You can't get more millennial lilac than the lilac days at the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens in Woodland, WA. The lilac event lasts from Apr. 21 to May 13 (aka, Mother's Day this year). This would make a perfect trip to take your mom out of town for holiday. Wear your favorite floral dresses, and snap some seriously cute mother/daughter pics together in front of the lilacs.

4 This Purple Lake In Tunisia Is Otherworldly Agata Marianna/Shutterstock The Chott el Djerid is a lake located in Tunisia that sometimes looks purple. This beautifully-colored salt lake doesn't even look real, almost like it's out of this world. That's probably why it was the destination where some Star Wars scenes were filmed, according to StarWars.com. Your friends will think you traveled to another planet when they see your purple salt lake selfies.

5 Surround Yourself With Florals At The Wisteria Flower Tunnel In Japan Chanawin Tepprasitsakda/Shutterstock This is a bucket list place for me. Not only does it give you an excuse to travel to Japan, but if you're looking for a perfect millennial lilac-colored backdrop, this is the place to be. The Kawachi Fuji Garden in Kitakyushu, Japan is most known for their gorgeous wisteria flowers that grow. According to Japan Guide, the best season to visit the wisterias is around late April to the beginning of May.

6 Prance Through Lavender Fields In Provence, France plprod/Shutterstock If millennial lilac has you wanting to run through a purple flower field, Provence, France should be at the very top of your bucket list. I don't know about you, but I'll be twirling around like I'm Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this field, singing, "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." If you're also looking to twirl and sing, the best time to visit the flower fields is June to August, according to ProvenceGuide.co.

7 This Purple Canyon In Arizona Is A Natural Wonder Christine Chun/Shutterstock Antelope Canyon in Arizona provides a beautiful purple and pink backdrop for your Instagram pics. You don't need a passport for this one, and instead, plan an epic road trip with your besties. Stop along the way at other gorgeous national parks before finally reaching this millennial lilac sight.

8 Set Your Sights On Purple At The Takinoue Park In Japan MMPOP/Shutterstock Japan just won't quit it with the breathtaking purple sights. At the Takinoue Park in Hokkaido, you'll find the Shibazakura flower, which is a pink moss that gives off a purplish hue. In early May, there is a Takinoue Park Shibazakura Festival when the flowers are looking absolutely gorgeous. You'll be lost in a sea of lilac and pink as you stroll along the park with your friends, so you'll always have the perfect background for the 'Gram.