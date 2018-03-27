Elite Daily
9 Matchmakers Reveal What They Look For When Setting People Up & It's So Obvious

Despite the staggering number of dating apps and platforms that have come on to the scene in recent years, meeting someone we could see ourselves ending up with still feels like one of the most difficult things ever. Some chalk it up to option anxiety, while most of us swear the issue is that there simply aren't enough options. But either way, sometimes the best course of action is handing things over to the professionals. If you've ever wondered what matchmakers look for when setting people up, then you definitely aren't alone. I can't be the only one that binge-watched Millionaire Matchmaker and thought, "Wow, Patti Stanger def knows what's up." And if you have better things to do than binge-watch TV shows on Bravo, then let's just say that being in charge of someone's love life is no small feat.

But naturally, every matchmaker has a slightly different approach when it comes to finding the "ideal" match to set a client up with. To find out the most important elements of making a successful match, I spoke with some of the best matchmakers in the business. Because sometimes, you just need a professional to spell things out for you.

1. Family Planning

— Stef Safran, matchmaker and founder of Stef and the City

2Priorities

— Alyssa Bunn, professional matchmaker at Tawkify and creator of Love + Co

3Spiritual Alignment

Heather Kristian Strang, spiritual matchmaker and author

4Yin And Yang Personalities

Karenna Alexander, matchmaker and dating coach

5Short-Term Expectations

 — Brooke Wise, CEO of Wise Matchmaking

6Lifestyle Values

— Cayla Buettner, matchmaker at Three Day Rule

7Similar Backgrounds

— Lori Salkin, dating coach and senior matchmaker at SawYouAtSinai

8Day-To-Day Lifestyles

— Alessandra Conti, matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City

9Children

— Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking

At the end of the day, the heart wants what the heart wants. Sometimes couples who seem to be different in every way come together to be some of the most amazing partners. But if you're in the market for the relationship, it would seem that most matchmakers can agree that being somewhat realistic about whether or not your vision for the future is overlapping could definitely save you from treading water with people who will never be on the same page as you.

