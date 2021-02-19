JoJo Siwa is your go-to girl when it comes to sequins and sparkles, but over the years, the pop star has also offered some pretty savvy advice on the subject of love. From her importance messages about self-acceptance to mushy interviews about her new girlfriend, my fave JoJo Siwa quotes about love all have one thing in common: They're all so, so wise (especially considering Siwa isn't even old enough to vote yet).

Though the Dance Moms alum has built a platform on loving yourself and others, she usually keeps her own love life on the down-low... that is, until recently. Soon after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Siwa introduced fans to her new girlfriend, Kylie. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend... and since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote in a February 2021 IG post. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world." My heart!

Here are just some of Siwa's best quotes the importance of self-love and loving others without judgement, because I think everyone could benefit from a little positivity.

When She Talked About Owning & Loving Her Personal Style Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Siwa is the queen of self-acceptance, and she explained how she plans on showing her future self love during a December 2017 interview with Ad Age. "I think the bow will stick with me through my entire life," she said when asked how her personal style may evolve. "I don't think I'll always wear a side ponytail and bow, but I do think I'll eventually buy a ring and it will have a diamond bow on it, and it will always forever and forever be in my life, because it is me, it's who I am, it's what I love."

When She Said Everyone Should Love Everyone During a December 2017 interview with Newsday, Siwa spoke about her penchant for wearing big, sparkly bows and why she sees them as a symbol of love. "If you are wearing a JoJo bow, you are a Siwanator. If you are a Siwanator, then you are nice, powerful, confident, and believe in yourself," she explained. "I think that is very important to me, that everyone loves everyone."

When She Was A Champion For Self-Love Siwa defended her flashy style and big personality in an April 2019 IG post, which delivered an important message about self-love. "I do what I do everyday because I love it!" she wrote. "Wearing bright colors, sparkles, and giant bows is a part of me and a part of who I am! Nothing will change me. I love my life! Do what you wanna do and don't let anyone tell you you can't do it or you're not good enough."

When She Declared That She Loves Who She Is Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following criticism from haters saying she should "act her age," Siwa posted a TikTok in April 2020 where she ditched her usual style. However, she assured fans that her sparkly wardrobe wasn't going anywhere. "Recently I've shown myself looking different. Not the classic rainbow, sparkles, and side ponytail with a JoJo bow," she captioned the video. "I've been hated on for YEARS for dressing young and childish. People think this is me 'changing.' LOL nope!!! I love who I am!"

When She Explained Why She Doesn't Need A Relationship After her breakup with Mark Bontempo, Siwa said she was opening to finding love again but wouldn't make it a priority. "My career is so like, 'Boom, this is what's happening,' and I just have to keep running forward on that track. And so for me, on the relationship side of things, it's more just like a fun thing," she explained to Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. "If it comes around, great. And if it doesn't come around, also great. I have so much with what I'm doing right now that if anyone wants to join the party, I'm down!"

When She Stressed The Importance Of Loving Without Labels After coming out, Siwa said she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality, but for her, that shouldn't matter. "I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public," she explained during a January 2021 IG video. "Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK. It's awesome, and the world is there for you." Later on in the video, she added, "Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love, and you guys can do in life whatever you want to do."

When She Talked About Loving A "Person," Not A Gender Young Hollywood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In her coming out video, Siwa responded to a fan who asked how long she has she's been part of the LGBTQ+ community, and her response was perfect. "I think my whole life, because my whole life I have really really been just — I like people," she said. "I never had fallen in love before, but I always believed my person was going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great. I think I'm just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do."

When She Pointed Out That Breakups Happen For A Reason During her IG video, Siwa also explained why she doesn't think breakups are necessarily a bad thing. "People in life break up," she said. "People as teenagers break up. You have a boyfriend or you have a girlfriend when you're six years old and you break up with them. You're not with them for forever. I was a teenager, I still am a teenager, but I think I'm pretty happy now. I'm pretty good now."

When She Opened Up About Her Fear Of Judgement Though Siwa was nervous to open up about her sexuality to fans, she knew that — no matter how many people didn't accept her — there were going to be more people who did. As she explained during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people who are going to accept it right now. And like I say, even if there's a million people that don't accept it, there's a hundred million that do." She continued, "If I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it. That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love. That's one of the most important things to me."