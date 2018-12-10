Picture it with me now, folks: The slow-tempo intro to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" starts as you sip eggnog at your friend's holiday party. Then, as soon as Carey hits the classic "youuuuuuuuuuuuuu," you lock eye contact with that cutie across the room. Now that you've made holiday rom-com level of cuteness eye contact, you may be wondering about how to start a convo. Well, when it comes to figuring out how to flirt at holiday parties you have a lot of options.

First thing's first — how well you know them can really help you figure out what to say. If you don't know them at all, keep an eye out to see if they are at the party solo or with a partner. Next, remember that approaching someone and being friendly can't hurt as long as you're polite. Using context clues can also help you figure out what to say, for instance, you could pull a Bridget Jones Diary-classic and compliment them on their ugly Christmas sweater. If you're not quite sure where to start, don't worry. I've listed some lines to try out at your upcoming Friendsmas, New Year's Eve bash, or white elephant gift exchange. To see how to make your holiday wishes come true, check out the following opening lines for your next holiday party.

If you just met at this party... Giphy There's the air of mystery on your side if you and your party crush don't know each other. You never know if they've already spotted you thought, "Who is that hottie in the Rudolph sweater?" So, it's up to you to bridge the gap, and the following lines can help you do just that. "Do you know if there's any mistletoe around here?"

around here?" Ask a friend to play "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and then go up to them and say, "This song made me think of you."

Ask them what's on their wish list and then say, "Huh, that's interesting because I'm pretty sure [insert their name] is on mine." (Consider looking at a fake list on your phone for added effect.)

If you've seen each other around... Giphy Being acquaintances with a crush at a party is honestly the best. Not only do you not have to worry about confusing mixed signals from a friend but you also know them enough for starting a conversation to be relatively simple. Once you've talked to them for a bit, try out one of the following lines. "I am tempted to ask you to go ice-skating with me, but TBH it's just an excuse to hold hands."

"Can I get your full name, you know, to add to my Christmas list?"

"Call me Frosty the Snow Man because I am melting for you."