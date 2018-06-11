Father's day is near, so why not plan an epic trip with your dad? When your dad holds a special place in your heart, he deserves to be celebrated. He has likely been there with you since day one, and there's no replacement for your father-daughter relationship. Unfortunately, life often gets in the way of spending quality time with the people you love most. Traveling is one of the best ways for you to bond without other obligations getting in the way. You'll explore a new place together and the experience will be priceless. There are some father-daughter trips to take that will change your relationship in the best way.

Traveling with family isn't always easy, but it's definitely worth it. It's rare that you may get the opportunity to give your family members the undivided attention that they deserve. Unfortunately, the demands of daily life can cause people to forget about investing in time spent together. Vacations can restore relationships that you least expect can be repaired. There's just something about experiencing the highs and lows of travel that bonds you together.

With Father's Day around the corner, there are endless opportunities for you to travel with Dad. Whether you choose to take a day trip or jet off across the globe, you'll best glad that you decided to go on an adventure with the man who's the real MVP.

1 An African Safari Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If there's one person you should plan an African Safari experience with, it's your dad. You'll be able to embrace the beauty of the wild together. Let's just say that this is a father-daughter experience that you'll cherish forever.

2 A Trip To His Hometown Carolyn Lagattuta/Stocksy Consider visiting your father's old stomping ground if you want to truly connect with him. You'll learn more about the place that shaped his earliest experiences and made him the man he is today. This is a great way to spend quality time with your dad and connect with him on a deeper level.

3 An Unforgettable Road Trip In California Andrey Pavlov/Stocksy Road tripping is the ultimate father-daughter bonding experience. You'll spend hours on the road singing to your favorite tunes and getting off the beaten path. You'll have the opportunity to be spontaneous and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Golden State might just be the perfect place for you and your dad to take a road trip.

4 An Outdoor Camping Trip Preappy/Stocksy If your father is a lover of the great outdoors, then you should consider a camping trip. You'll get the chance to bond over your mutual interest in nature. Imagine the unforgettable moments you'll have sleeping under the stars and roasting marshmallows over the fire. Explore the incredible scenery at Yosemite National Park on this three-day camping trip.

5 A Craft Brewery Tour In Portland, Oregan Adam Berry/Getty Images News/Getty Images Jump into the craft brewery fad with your father and sip some local beers. Pedal your way to the best breweries in Portland on this brewery tour. A craft brewery tour is the best way to catch up over some brews! So, raise your glasses and cheers to a good time with your dad.

6 A Surfing Retreat In Mexico Scott Barbour/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Surf's up! You'll appreciate catching the best waves with your dad. This surfing retreat in Mexico is the best way to learn how to surf and practice your new skills. You and your father will now have a mutual new activity to share.

7 A Caribbean Cruise Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Have you ever thought about going on a cruise with your dad? Cruises are a hassle-free way to visit a variety of different places. Forget long airport lines and transportation issues. You'll have no trouble enjoying the sun, sand, and sea with your dad. Check out these cruises across the Caribbean.

8 A Thrilling Theme Park Trip In San Antonio, Texas Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theme parks are perfect for the thrill-seeking father-daughter duo. San Antonio has several theme parks, like Sea World and Six Flags, that will keep you on your toes. You'll spend hours conquering your fears and enjoying the adrenaline rush as you hop from one roller coaster to another. This is the perfect way to test your limits and make memories that will have you both dying of laughter for ages.