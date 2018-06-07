Life is short, so wander where the WiFi is weak. Summer is officially here, so that means it's time to cross those adventures off of your travel bucket list. If hiking isn't already on your to-do list, then it's not too late to change your mind. Hiking is one of the best ways to get out of your head and explore the natural beauty the world has to offer. It has a way of making you and all of your problems feel so small. Nature is the perfect setting to enjoy solitude in your 20s, so these hiking adventures for singles will teach you to enjoy the journey.

I'm not going to lie: Hiking isn't easy. In fact, it might be one of the most physically challenging things you could put your body through. Fortunately, the positives of hiking far outweigh the negatives. Make sure you're prepared with the proper hiking shoes and equipment, and you're set to catch feels for the views.

Embrace this perfect opportunity to appreciate the great outdoors. Treadmills quickly become boring, so hiking is a really fun way to switch things up. You'll fall in love with the thrill once you reach the top of your mountain. Hiking makes you feel alive, and isn't that what your 20s is all about?

1 The Trek To Machu Picchu hey_ciara on Instagram The trek to Machu Picchu should be at the very top of your hiking bucket list if you want to experience something otherworldly. This famous trek has been dubbed as one of the new seven natural wonders on this planet, and I can totally see why. You can spend eight days hiking along the Inca trail to reach this archaeological masterpiece, so get ready to catch some serious feels.

2 Camino De Santiago polytype. on YouTube The Camino De Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, is a life-changing journey through Spain. This eight-day trip across Spain's countryside will be the perfect opportunity to hike the trail with an intimate group of likeminded people. The Camino De Santiago is a challenge, but you'll leave the trek feeling a whole lot more connected to the world and yourself.

3 Rainbow Mountain hey_ciara on Instagram Most people visit Peru to scale the Inca trail, but Rainbow Mountain should also be on your radar. This rainbow-colored mountain truly lives up to its name. During this getaway to Peru, you can arrange a day trip with new friends to visit Rainbow Mountain in your free time. You can hike to the top or ride a horse if you prefer to take in the view. The journey to this mountain is intense, but once you reach your destination, you'll finally realize what all the hype is about.

4 Volcano Acatenango hey_ciara on Instagram The hike up Volcano Acatenango is no joke! In this overnight trek, you'll spend a day hiking miles through different types of terrain before camping under the stars with new friends. Imagine roasting marshmallows over a campfire and chatting with new friends before sleeping in a cozy tent. You'll rise early to finish your summit to the top of the volcano. By the time you reach the top, you'll have the panoramic views of sunrise. This trek will fill your adventurous soul.

5 Cinque Terre Perfect Little Planet on YouTube Cinque Terre, or "five towns," isn't solely filled with pastel-colored homes and Instagram pictures. These seaside villages are a treat to see in person, and you can best explore the area by foot. Instead of taking the train to Cinque Terre's five towns, you can hike from one town to the other. Join this group tour for millennials to make a stop in this Cinque Terre and cross the hike off your bucket list. You'll get some pretty epic views from of the Mediterranean as you trek along the edges of these cliffside towns.