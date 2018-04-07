The world's worst-kept secret may be that President Donald Trump has repeatedly espoused sexual comments and observations about his daughter, Ivanka. I'm not talking about innocuous pride for his daughter's personal attributes or accomplishments. These nine Trump quotes about Ivanka are uncomfortable as hell because they are mostly describe her in a sexual context.

After his p*ssy-grabbing comments as recorded on the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005 became public, it's not exactly surprising to hear of Trump's history of alleged misconduct with women. ABC published a list in February that placed the current number of sexual misconduct accusers against Trump at 16, though the White House's official stance is that all of these women are lying and Ivanka has repeatedly said that she believes her father over his female accusers.

Ivanka and her father have a history of working together — one that continued when Trump was elected president in 2016. He hired his daughter as an adviser, and she took a more formal White House role as senior adviser to the president in May 2017, though, without a salary. Her continued ties to The Trump Organization have raised speculation about alleged conflicts of interest — one of many unprecedented facets of a billionaire real estate mogul and his family taking up residence in the White House. (Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for the attorney hired by Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, told McClatchy that when Trump became a federal employee, she "transitioned from being an active investor and manager to being merely a passive investor." He added that she would recuse herself from any decisions at the White House that could pose a conflict.)

Discounting their history as business partners and family members, here's what we know for sure: Trump has publicly made plenty of sexually-charged comments about Ivanka.

1 There was that time on 'The View' Trump said he'd be interested in dating Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter. FUSION on YouTube In a 2006 appearance on The View, the Trumps were promoting The Celebrity Apprentice when Donald decided to ogle his daughter on national TV. The hosts asked Trump if he'd mind if Ivanka posed for Playboy, and Trump replied, I don't think Ivanka would do that inside the magazine although she does have a very nice figure. I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter perhaps I'd be dating her. Joy Behar recoiled in her chair and said, "Oh, it's so weird!" and joked "Who are you, Woody Allen?" The other hosts seemed perturbed by his comments as well.

2 He allegedly once asked a columnist if it was wrong to be more sexually attracted to your daughter than your wife. Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Columist Richard Cohen reportedly claimed in a draft for a Washington Post op-ed published in November 2016 that Donald Trump once allegedly asked him, “Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife?" The line was reportedly edited out and never published, but was allegedly in reference to Ivanka, who was 13 at the time. In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, The Washington Post's editorial page editor Fred Hiatt said, We (or the Washington Post Writers Group, our affiliated syndicate) edit every column to try to make it as good as it can be ... We don’t think it would be fair to our writers to discuss the editing process, and don’t see what is to be gained by talking about things that are not published — there are countless drafts that never see the light of day. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

3 Trump joked on Wendy Williams' talk show about how he and his daughter both liked sex. Wendy Williams on YouTube In 2013, talk show host Wendy Williams played a game with Donald and Ivanka, asking them what favorite activities they had in common. Ivanka said, "Either real estate or golf." Donald grinned and said, "Well, I was going to say sex, but I can't relate that to her," prompting groans from the audience.

4 Trump allegedly compared two alleged mistresses to Ivanka. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the resurfaced interview, which was conducted in 2011 but was not published until 2018, Daniels recalled that Trump allegedly compared her to his daughter. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,’’ Daniels told In Touch. It was presumably referring to Ivanka, since Tiffany was only about 13 in 2006, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Trump and the White House have denied that Daniels and Trump had an affair. In a March 22 CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, former Playboy model Karen McDougal discussed an affair she allegedly had with Trump over a decade ago. McDougal alleged that Trump said McDougal was "beautiful like her," referring to Ivanka. Similarly to Daniels' allegation, Trump and the White House have denied that Trump and McDougal had an affair.

5 Trump told 'New York Magazine' in 2004 that Ivanka is a "great, great beauty." Giphy Sigh. There's more. In a 2004 in-depth interview with New York Magazine, Trump again remarked on Ivanka's appearance — something he almost never fails to mention when he's talking about his family's successes, and an indicator that he links being conventionally attractive with merit. “Let me tell you one thing: Ivanka is a great, great beauty," Trump told New York in a wide-ranging interview. "Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter." She was 23 at the time.

6 Trump once told Howard Stern it was OK to refer to Ivanka as "a piece of ass." Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Trump acknowledged that it was fine for Stern to call Ivanka "a piece of ass." In another clip discovered by CNN, from 2006, Stern asks Trump, “Did your daughter get breast implants?” Trump says “No, she didn’t. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why? Did she look a little more stacked?” “She looks more voluptuous than ever,” Stern replied. “No, she didn’t get them,” Trump said. “She’s actually always been very voluptuous ... She's tall, she's almost 6 feet tall and she's been, she's an amazing beauty."

7 Trump awkwardly touched Ivanka's hips at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Giphy This one isn't a quote, per se, but it's very much in line with Trump's brand of creepy. Ivanka introduced her father at the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC), and when he came on stage, he awkwardly kissed and touched her. Twitter took notice.

8 Trump said he likes it when Ivanka calls him "daddy." FOX 10 Phoenix on YouTube At a rally in North Dakota in September 2017, Trump brought Ivanka on stage and announced that he likes it when his daughter, a senior White House adviser, calls him "daddy." "Come on up, honey," the president said of his 36-year-old daughter before adding that it was her idea to join him at the rally. "She said, 'Dad, can I go with you?'" Trump said. "She actually said, 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I like that. 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I said, 'Yes, you can.'"