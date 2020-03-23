Self-quarantining and social distancing can be confusing. Instead of meeting up with friends and family or attending an event to occupy your time off work, people are stuck trying to find something to do in the comfort of their own home. It may seem like an ideal time to binge multiple seasons of your favorite show or constantly snack and nap, but chances are that'll get really old, really quickly. Celebrity documentaries are a perfect go-to when you're craving some TV time, but don't want to overdue it. Here's a cheat sheet of nine celebrity documentaries you can stream online right now.

Memoirs are a great way to learn more about celebs, but documentaries are known to be just as, if not more, in depth and raw. The first-person stories told in documentaries like Taylor Swift's Miss Americana, and The Jonas Brother's Chasing Happiness really make fans feel like they're getting to know their favorite celebs.

With so many streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and YouTube, there are plenty of ways to check out all of the celeb documentaries that have recently been released, or ones that you may have missed over the years. Check out this list of the best celeb documentaries and where to stream them below.

1. Miss Americana

In Miss Americana, Swift speaks openly about her rise to fame and how her image has evolved over the years. The documentary features footage from backstage of her Reputation tour, and goes inside the studio with Swift while she was recording her alum Lover. You can stream Miss Americana on Netflix.

2. Chasing Happiness

Oh how Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have grown over the years. Chasing Happiness shows how and why the brothers decided to reunite as a band nearly six years after the JoBros split up. This heartfelt documentary will give you all the feels as the boys get real about missing each other during their time apart. You can stream Chasing Happiness on Amazon Video.

3. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Notoriously private — and super talented — Beyoncé wrote, directed and was the executive producer of her 2019 concert film. The inspiring documentary follows Beyoncé as she prepares for her 2018 Coachella performance, and dives into the emotional journey she took to get there. You can stream Homecoming on Netflix.

4. BTS' Burn the Stage

Burn the Stage is a musical docu-series-turned-movie that features footage from BTS' 2017 The Wings tour. The film follows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook through 19 different countries they visited in 2017. You can stream the Burn the Stage docu-series and movie on YouTube.

5. Gaga: Five Foot Two

Five Foot Two is a must-watch for Gaga fans. The documentary covers everything from Gaga's love life and career, to her experience with chronic illness. Gaga doesn't hold back her tears during one scene as she aches in pain from fibromyalgia and expresses her feelings of sadness and confusion.You can stream Gaga: Five Foot Two on Netflix.

6. Simply Complicated

From reflecting on her Disney Channel years to dealing with addiction and other personal struggles, Demi Lovato's Simply Complicated shows a vulnerable side of her. Lovato let fans in on the creative process she took making Tell Me You Love Me as well as took a look back at her life in the spotlight and what people didn't see behind-the-scenes. Things weren't easy for Lovato who told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2020: "I asked for help, and I didn't receive the help that I needed. So, I was stuck in this unhappy position... I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm six years sober, but I'm miserable. I'm more miserable now than when I was drinking. Why am I sober?'" You can stream Simply Complicated on YouTube.

7. Seasons

Justin Bieber's 10-episode docu-series, Seasons, shined a new light on the pop star. The series spotlights everything from Bieber's work in the studio, to his Lyme disease diagnosis, and how his life with Hailey Baldwin has made him a better man. Bieber also explained why he took a break from music and how he was able to make a comeback. You can stream Seasons on YouTube.

8. One Direction: This Is Us

Directioners will get nostalgic watching this 2013 documentary. This Is Us takes 1D fans on a wild ride, as it spotlights Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne's meteoric rise to fame after being thrown together by Simon Cowell on the X Factor. The film also gives fans a unique look at each of the boys as individuals. You can stream One Direction: This Is Us on Amazon Video.

9. Look Mom I Can Fly

Travis Scott's Look Mom I Can Fly is an intimate look into the rapper's life. The film looks back on how Scott juggled making his Astroworld album while balancing life as a father. Look Mom I Can Fly also spotlights the impact Scott has had on his fans, with one even saying in the film that Scott "saved" their life. Not to mention, there is a ton of cute footage of Scott, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi. You can stream Look Mom I Can Fly on Netflix.