I love celebrating my birthday. My go-to plan every year is having dinner with my best friends at my favorite restaurant. It always includes the same dessert, and waiters singing their very own version of the birthday song to me. As much as I love it, the same old scene can get kind of stale after a while. If you're feeling like you're in the same boat as me, you want to spice things up with birthday ideas that aren't dinner.

Another year doesn't necessarily mean you have to do the same thing over and over again. I personally love a low-key birthday dinner, because it takes very little planning other than getting a headcount and making a reservation. However, that's not the only simple party to plan. There are plenty of other chill nights with your BFFs that don't involve ordering appetizers and splitting a check.

Also, if you're looking for something bigger for a milestone birthday, you can switch up your go-to with something a little more epic. You might even be able to check something off of your bucket list. Though, whether it's big or small party you're aiming for, you're sure to find something from this list of nine birthday ideas that's calling your name. Who knows, you may lock down a new birthday tradition.

1 Head To A Roller Rink For A Throwback Party Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock If you're feeling nostalgic AF on your birthday, you might want to throw it back to the time of pigtails, butterfly clips, overalls, and boy band music. Host your birthday bash at a roller rink. You and your friends can wear your '90s neon best and skate around to your favorite songs from growing up.

2 Take A Day Road Trip With Your BFFS Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock Sometimes, you just want to get out of town for a day with your best friends. Use your birthday as an excuse to hit the road and see something new. You can stop for Instagram pictures along the way, and listen to a birthday party playlist full of your favorite songs as you cruise along.

3 Host A Movie Night At Your Place, Complete With The Cutest Party Favors Prostock-studio/Shutterstock If you're in the mood for a simple plan this year, have a girls' night in with your fave rom-com, tons of buttery popcorn, and of course, glittery party hats and feather boas for party favors. It's as easy as inviting over your besties and choosing one of the classics like Sixteen Candles. Just don't forget the cozy blankets, and you're in for a perfect birthday night.

4 Go On A Birthday-Themed Scavenger Hunt Artem Varnitsin/Shutterstock For something a little more adventurous, you can have your friends plan a birthday party scavenger hunt. Either split up into teams or make it joint effort as you try to take pictures of as many birthday-themed things or your fave spots around town. No matter where the hunt takes you, you know that you'll end up with tons of cute photos of you and your friends.

5 Sign Up For A Cool Fitness Class You've Been Wanting To Check Out Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to round up the squad and finally try that class you've been seeing all over Instagram. Sign up for hip hop cardio, or check out aerial yoga. No matter which one you take, you'll be feeling great heading into your next year.

6 Rent An Airbnb For A Dreamy Weekend Away From The Usual Scene silverkblackstock/Shutterstock Use your birthday as an excuse to get out of town for the weekend. You and your friends can rent a cool Airbnb in a place that's been on your bucket list for a while now. It could be a beach house that's just steps away from the sand, a cozy cabin in the woods, or a lake house (complete with kayaks).

7 Go On A Dessert Crawl For All The Birthday Sweets Artem Varnitsin/Shutterstock Just because you're not going out for dinner this year doesn't mean you can't have dessert! If you have a sweet tooth, instead of a pub crawl, embark on a dessert crawl. Hit up every bakery and ice cream shop you know. Just don't forget to take pictures of every dish for the best birthday 'Grams.

8 Host A Wine And Paint Night El Nariz/Shutterstock If you're 21 or up, you'll love keeping it chill with a wine and paint night with the girls. Not only is it fun to see everyone's different interpretation of painting a flowery scene or a cute puppy, but you'll get to walk away from the party with something new to add to your decor.