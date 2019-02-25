Your 20s is a unique, exciting, and nostalgic decade. The first couple of years seem to creep by (especially as you wait to turn 21), but as soon as you hit 25, it may seem like you're going full speed toward 30. And while some birthdays during this decade of your life may be a little more exciting than others, each one of them is definitely worth celebrating. (After all, you only get to live through your 20s once.) Of course, at this point in your life, you're not trying to have celebrations that are cliché, so here are some untraditional birthday party ideas to plan in your 20s.

Whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping by going white water rafting, spend your time relaxing at a vineyard with your gal pals and some merlot, or even dance the night away at a silent disco, get ready to experience all the new things you possibly can. Your birthday is the perfect time for you to check something stellar off of your bucket list that you'll remember forever.

So, if you're looking for creative ways to celebrate your birthday this year, here are a few untraditional birthday party ideas that you can try out.

1 Go To A Botanical Garden Marija Kovac / Stocksy Your birthday is a day for Instagrammable moments and beautiful sights, and botanical gardens check both of those boxes. You can explore the gardens and take pictures frolicking around the flower fields. If you're lucky, they might even have a butterfly garden for you to discover.

2 Go White Water Rafting Micky Wiswidel / Stocksy Your 20s is a time for you to try out new adventures, so thrill seekers should definitely consider checking out white water rafting, if you haven't already. The sport will truly give you an unforgettable experience to ring in the next year of your life.

3 Make Wine With Your Friends At A Winery Juri Pozzi / Stocksy You and your friends may already plan on having some wine to help ring in your special day, so wine not celebrate your birthday at a winery? A lot of wineries offer the experience of creating your own blend, and even making a custom label. How cool is that?

4 Take The Typical Birthday Dinner Experience To The Next Level ADDICTIVE CREATIVES / Stocksy This day is all about you, birthday queen, and what better way to celebrate it than with a delicious meal, served with a side order of beats? If you want to host the party at your place, you can't go wrong hiring DJ Chef to whip up the most incredible meal and DJ the most awesome hits. This will be an experience for the books. If you want to have a night out for your birthday, switch things up by sitting at a chef's table at a fancy restaurant. Invite your SO or your bestie to help make the night even more special.

5 Go To A Silent Dance Party Danil Nevsky / Stocksy If you're the kind of person who's longing to go all out on your birthday, but don't want to hit up the same old dance club scene, try going to a silent disco. Everyone gets a pair of headphones and listens to the DJ through those. You might think you and your friends look a tad silly dancing along to music that's in your headphones — but that's how everyone looks at these things, and it's so much fun.

6 Participate In A City-Wide Scavenger Hunt Good Vibrations Images / Stocksy A scavenger hunt might sound like a great idea for your birthday, but you don't want any of your friends to be stuck with planning it. Luckily, with the increasing popularity of giant scavenger hunts, services like ScavengerHunt.com plan them out for you, so you can have all of the fun without the hassle of planning.

7 Have A Cake (Or Dessert) Swap MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy Who says you can't have all the cake and eat it, too? Instead of hosting a traditional potluck for your birthday, ask your guests to bring their favorite cake or dessert. You can lay them out on a big buffet table, and you can all try each other's favorite cake. It's a great way to get to know your friends' tastes, and better yet, you get to eat a ton of delicious cake. A picture of that birthday spread is of course #necessary.

8 Get Dolled Up And Go Out To A Speakeasy Leandro Crespi / Stocksy If you're lucky enough to live in (or close to) a town or city where there are hidden nightclubs in the "storage rooms" of ice cream parlors and pizza shops, you should definitely visit one for your birthday. It's a chance for you to embrace your inner flapper girl, get all dolled up, and go out on the town for your special night. Bonus points if you order a fancy cocktail that you've never tried before, if you're 21 or over.

9 Have A Jewelry Making Party Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy You've likely checked out a painting class before, and maybe even a ceramics class, but if you're feeling arts-and-crafty on your birthday, consider having a jewelry making party. Companies like Kendra Scott (which has stores throughout the country) offer custom jewelry making so you can leave with a little piece to commemorate this birthday.