Let's face it, you loved the late-night hangouts in the dorm, ice cream socials, frisbee games in the quad, and showing off your school spirit in college, but the price to pay for that amazing experience really added up. Sometimes, it feels like your post-grad life is dodging Sallie Mae calls and watching a big chunk of your paycheck leaving you the minute it hits your bank account. As frustrating as it can be, you can find the humor in the best tweets about student loans because of how relatable and cringeworthy they truly are.

As someone who finally paid off her student loans, I can assure you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It is possible to be debt-free, and the minute you pay everything off, you just want to throw some confetti in the air and celebrate.

In the meantime, you have to remember the good times and diploma are worth it. Just keep telling yourself that. It also helps to know that you're not alone. Pretty much everyone with student loans is in the same boat as you, and you can laugh at these nine tweets that are truly all too real about the struggle.

When You Realize How Expensive Your Cap And Gown Really Is Until you're able to pay everything off, looking back on your graduation day, all you see is a major price tag. It's like you're paying off your cap and gown as well. When you think about it, that makes them the most expensive items of clothing you have.

When You Don't Want To Accept That The Student Loan Struggle Is Real When you get your statement back, you want to do a double take. It's like someone is pranking you. I know Punk'd hasn't been a show in years, but you really think Ashton is hiding somewhere about to pop out and say, "Just kidding."

When You're Looking For Help From Anyone You don't even need to ask twice, because you're willing to get anyone to help you out. You'll gladly allow them to pay off your student loans, no questions asked. (Kidding. But not really.)

When You Haven't Even Finished School And Know How Much You Owe Even before you graduate, you know those two dreaded words that are to come: student loans. Don't let the dollar signs stop you from enjoying your college experience. I know it's easier said than done, but you should enjoy it all while you can.

When You Want To Go Back To Being A Kid You know you fought really hard to be treated like an adult when you were growing up. You might have even used the "I'm an adult now" line to get away with things, but now, you honestly wish you could go back to being a kid.

When Every Job Interview Means So Much To You Job interviews are already stressful enough. You're trying to convince potential employers you're the best candidate for position. You're also trying to play it super cool, and not show how much you actually need them.

When 'Titanic' Is Actually Sadder Than You Remember As a kid, you may have thought the "I'll never let go scene" was the saddest in Titanic, but now, you realize it's really at the end. When Rose dropped the Heart of the Ocean into the water, you're only seeing money disappear.

When You're Jealous Of Your Debt-Free Friends You know you should be cool about it and genuinely happy for your friends, but really you hate every "I paid off my loans" Instagram post you see. Do people really have to brag so much? The struggle is beyond real.