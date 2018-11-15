9 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix If You’re Alone On A Friday Night & Looking To Chill

It's Friday night, and either your friend just bailed, or you made zero plans because you had an exhausting week at work. Who said Fridays were meant to be party nights, anyway? I actually prefer a nice relaxing night at home by myself, getting cozy on the couch. That's when the real Netflix and chill happens. In fact, some of the best movies to watch on Netflix if you're alone on a Friday night are rom-coms, but there are also a few throwbacks that bring back a ton of nostalgia that you'll want to add to your watch list as well.

Pretty much anything that puts you in a good mood is a solid choice. Though, sifting through the tons of titles on Netflix can get a bit overwhelming. I end up just watching the same three movies over and over again, because I'm too lazy to explore the other options. It doesn't have to be so bad, though. You take care of the wine and popcorn, and I have put together the ultimate list of nine Netflix movies that you'll definitely want to add to your queue as soon as possible. Get ready, because this is going to be one of the best Friday nights alone ever.

1 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix on YouTube If you haven't already seen To All The Boys I've Loved Before on Netflix, get on it... now! I should forewarn you that it is amazing, and you may find yourself watching this movie over and over again, just like me. The movie is all about the aftermath when Lara Jean Covey's love letters that she never intended on sending out (and kept safe in a box stored in her room), end up being mailed out to her crushes. After watching, you will fall madly in love with Peter Kavinsky (one of Lara Jean's crushes), and wish you had sisters like Lara Jean's.

2 'Sex And The City: The Movie' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube You may be home alone on a Friday night, but you can always be with your girls. I'm talking about Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda from the Sex and the City movie. Make it a NYC kind of night filled with your own cosmopolitans (if you're 21 or over), and drooling over Carrie's chic AF wardrobe. You'll feel like you are a crucial part of the city squad.

3 'Love Actually' Giphy 'Tis the season to stream some of your fave holiday classics like Love Actually. There's something in this movie for everyone, including lots of laughs, heartwarming moments, romance, and of course, Hugh Grant dancing around. You might even get inspired to dance around yourself. Go ahead. You're home alone, and no one is watching.

4 'Set It Up' Netflix on YouTube Netflix has been crushing it in the rom-com game lately with their original movies. Next to To All The Boys I've Loved Before, you have to check out Set It Up. This one will especially speak to you if the reason you're home alone watching Netflix on a Friday is that you're too tired from the work week to do anything else. While you watch these two assistants try and set up their boss, it may give you ideas on how to be a matchmaker for your own friends.

5 'The Princess Diaries' The Princess Diaries - Trailer on YouTube This favorite throwback is a no-brainer if you're just looking to have fun. Watching Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) find out she's princess of Genovia will make you wish you were secretly a princess as well. For the perfect Princess Diaries watching party, you need to order some pizza (maybe with M&Ms on top) and dance around like no one's watching to the song "Miracles Happen." Then, watch The Princess Diaries 2 right after, which is also on Netflix.

6 'Sydney White' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube She's The Man and What A Girl Wants are both great Amanda Bynes movies, but I love the Snow White-inspired Sydney White as well. It's a modern take on the fairy tale classic with college and Greek life sprinkled in. It will make you nostalgic about college and the fairy tales you loved growing up.

7 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has everything you want in a Friday night movie. Kate Hudson is a (#girlboss) writer assigned to the task of getting a guy to break up with her in 10 days, and Matthew McConaughey is a flirty, very confident (but super handsome), advertising exec who bets that he can get a woman to fall in love with him in 10 days. You can only find that kind of sitch in a rom-com like this. (But why can't it happen IRL?!) This is the perfect movie to put on if you're just looking to laugh.

8 'Sixteen Candles' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube For a throwback classic, rewatch Sixteen Candles. It will make you wish all your birthdays ended with sitting on a table with a birthday cake, kissing someone who does it for you, like Jake Ryan in the movie.