9 Ariana Grande Quotes About Love That'll Make You See Her In A Whole New Light

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship is decorated with more red flags than the country of Switzerland. It pains me to even so much as slightly shade Ariana Grande, the perfectly ponytailed pop star with charisma and integrity for days, but consider her whirlwind courtship with SNL's Davidson already includes tattoos, an engagement, and a shared home. It's a lot — fast. In the spirit of optimism — I always get inexplicably optimistic in the summertime — here is a collection of Ariana Grande quotes about love, because goddamnit, this relationship must last.

The 24-year-old singer is beloved by fans for her incredible music and vulnerable communication, so it's no surprise that even beyond her lyrics, Grande has some superb quotes about the four-letter word with so many facets. A scroll through Grande's Twitter shows just how much love the singer is willing to share — it's littered with love in the form of Tweets reading "i love u more" or "i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye," to both adorable fans and celebrity collaborators. So in the spirit of love, life, and Ariana Grande, here are her very best quotes on love.

1 On Pete And Diving Into Love "forreal. the truth is i been the f*ck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is." —Twitter I mean... she has a great point. Life is short, love who you want.

2 On Acceptance And Love Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “We’re in such a trying time and people have been responding with acceptance, love, inclusion, and passion. This generation, they’re standing up and they’re not going to take no for an answer.” —The Fader I stan for Ariana Grande's incredibly open-minded thinking.

3 On Being Greedy Allen SS on YouTube "You know that I'm greedy for love." —From Grande's single, "Greedy" I agree with Ariana, it's good to be greedy in love... sometimes.

4 On Her Fear Around Falling In Love Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Love is a really scary thing, and you never know what’s going to happen. It’s one of the most beautiful things in life, but it’s one of the most terrifying. It’s worth the fear because you have more knowledge, experience, you learn from people, and you have memories.” —Seventeen PUT THIS ON A POSTER AND HANG IT ON YOUR WALL!

5 On Balancing Relationships And Self-Care Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I’ve learned how to balance that out and be a loving partner but also nourish myself. A lot of people forget about the whole self-love thing when they’re in love, and both are imperative.” — Cosmopolitan Take yourself on a self-date, even if you're in a relaysh.

6 On The Important Things In Life “Laughter is so so important, love is important, friends are important, nature is important, animals are important, music is important” —Twitter New campaign slogan: "Laughter, love, friends, nature, animals, music."

7 On Heartbreak And More Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Love comes in many different forms. You can love somebody and not be in love with them. They can break your heart and you can cry over it but still not be in love with them. Love is a really peculiar thing.” —Complex Ariana was only 20 years old at the time of this interview, and how was she so wise?!

8 On Pete Davidson, Again arianagrande on Instagram "i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈." —Instagram I have to admit that feeling like I "thought" someone into my life is my new relationship goal.