With sunshine on your mind, you likely have some epic plans prepared for this summer, including beach days, rooftop parties, and outdoor barbecues on your bucket list. You want to share every adventure with your friends, but you also don't want to be clogging up your Instagram feed with an overflow of pics. That's why I love Instagram story so much. It allows you to share an endless amount of fun, so your friends can check it all out, and still leave your feed for the very best. So, you'll need some summer hashtags for your Instagram story to tag all of those sunny pics.

A hashtag is a great tool to get more people to see what you're posting on the 'Gram. It's also a great way to summarize your thoughts on a certain pic, just like a really great caption. With the perfect summer hashtag, you'll have multiple people checking out your story, and letting them know at the same time that you love the good times and tan lines.

I have to admit, coming up with the perfect hashtag can be a struggle. Settling on just one is never easy, so hopefully these 85 summery hashtags will leave you feeling inspired. Then, you can get right back to enjoying the summer sun on your European vacation, chilling poolside, watching the Fourth of July fireworks, and having a picnic in the park. No matter what you have planned, this will be a summer for the books..

1. "#GoodTimesAndTanLines" — Unknown

2. "#GirlsJustWannaHaveSun" — Unknown

3. "#SummerDays" — Unknown

4. "#SummerVibes" — Unknown

5. "#SeasTheDay" — Unknown

6. "#SunglassesSeflie" — Unknown

7. "#SummerOnMyMind" — Unknown

8. "#SunshineInMyPocket" — Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

9. "#SaltyAirSunkissedHair" — Unknown

10. "#MermaidKisses" — Unknown

11. "#GonnaSoakUpTheSun" — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

12. "#Summertime" — Unknown

13. "#SunsOutBunsOut" — Unknown

14. "#EndlessSummer" — Unknown

15. "#SummerFeeling" — Unknown

16. "#TropicLikeItsHot" — Unknown

17. "#KeepPalmAndCarryOn" — Unknown

18. "#SummerMood" — Unknown

19. "#LivingOnSaltTime" — Unknown

20. "#BeachDaze" — Unknown

21. "#SummerSunsets" — Unknown

22. "#WhereTheSkyTouchesTheSea" — Jennifer Donnelly

23. "#Aloha" — Unknown

24. "#BeachPlease" — Unknown

25. "#YouHadMeAtAloha" — Unknown

26. "#ForShore" — Unknown

27. "#VitaminSea" — Unknown

28. "#APineappleADay" — Unknown

29. "#SummertimeFun" — Unknown

30. "#Sunshine" — Unknown

31. "#SunshinyDay" — Johnny Nash, "I Can See Clearly Now"

32. "#OceanAirSaltyHair" — Unknown

33. "#SummerIsHere" — Unknown

34. "#SummerSelfie" — Unknown

35. "#SummerGoals" — Unknown

36. "#Sun" — Unknown

37. "#Hot" — Unknown

38. "#ThatsHot" — Paris Hilton

39. "#Sunny" — Unknown

40. "#Warm" — Unknown

41. "#InstaSummer" — Unknown

42. "#VacationTime" — Unknown

43. "#SummerWeather" — Unknown

44. "#SummertimeShine" — Unknown

45. "#Ocean" — Unknown

46. "#Sand" — Unknown

47. "#Seashore" — Unknown

48. "#LifesABeach" — Unknown

49. "#BeachLife" — Unknown

50. "#Beachy" — Unknown

51. "#DontWorryBeachHappy" — Unknown

52. "#RestingBeachFace" — Unknown

53. "#SummertimeFine" — J. Cole, "In The Morning"

54. "#ThoseSummerNights" — Grease

55. "#ThatSummerFeeling" — Unknown

56. "#BeachBabe" — Unknown

57. "#EnjoyTheWaves" — Unknown

58. "#FlipFlopSeason" — Unknown

59. "#SandalSeason" — Unknown

60. "#ParadiseFound" — Unknown

61. "#FlipFlopFeet" — Unknown

62. "#BBQTime" — Unknown

63. "#GrillinAndChillin" — Unknown

64. "#BabyYoureAFirework" — Katy Perry, "Firework"

65. "#Fireworks" — Unknown

66. "#BBQLife" — Unknown

67. "#SunsetsAndPalmTrees" — Unknown

68. "#MermaidForEachOther" — Unknown

69. "#MermaidLife" — Unknown

70. "#PoolParty" — Unknown

71. "#SummerSquadGoals" — Unknown

72. "#MermaidHairDontCare" — Unknown

73. "#MermaidHair" — Unknown

74. "#Poolside" — Unknown

75. "#PoolSelfie" — Unknown

76. "#Sunkissed" — Unknown

77. "#SummerTravels" — Unknown

78. "#FamilyVacay" — Unknown

79. "#SummerVacay" — Unknown

80. "#SummerDaze" — Unknown

81. "#IceCreamSummer" — Unknown

82. "#SandSunSummer" — Unknown

83. "#ILoveSummer" — Unknown

84. "#HelloSummer" — Unknown

85. "#PartyInTheUSA" — Miley Cyrus, "Party in the U.S.A."