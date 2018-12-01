85 Christmas Tree Hashtags For All Of Your Treemendous Snaps

It doesn't feel quite like the holidays until you decorate the Christmas tree. In fact, the minute Thanksgiving is over, I break out my box of decor and deck my entire apartment out in festive lights and bows. Then, I fill up my tree with lights and nostalgia-filled ornaments galore. It makes me feel all warm and cozy inside, and I immediately need to show off my decorations to everyone I know. When I'm ready to post the perfect pic on Instagram, I make sure to use some Christmas tree hashtags so everyone on Insta can see my skills.

Hashtags really are like putting the star on top of your tree. They're the finishing touch to your Insta post that can be super punny with the right caption, or helpful for when you want to look back on old memories. Over the holiday season, you'll run into many festive trees that need to be snapped. Maybe you're planning a family trip to NYC to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year. Your family might even have a tradition of heading to a tree farm to pick out the best one to bring home. If your hometown has a tree lighting ceremony, you'll want to round up your girlfriends and take a selfie in front of the tree holding your hot chocolate.

You will see trees at the mall, at work, and all throughout your city, so be ready to post your pics right away with these 85 Christmas tree hashtags.

1. "#HavingAnOakyChristmas"

2. "#BirchPlease"

3. "#OliveChristmasTrees"

4. "#RockingAroundTheChristmasTree" — Johnny Marks, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

5. "#HaveATreemendousChristmas"

6. "#ChristmasTreesForDays"

7. "#MyChristmasTree"

8. "#StarOnTop"

9. "#TreesGettingLitThisChristmas"

10. "#ChristmasTreeLit"

11. "#LightItUp" — Major Lazer, "Light It Up"

12. "#LitAF"

13. "#ChristmasTreeSpotting"

14. "#ChristmasTreeHunt"

15. "#IBeleafInChristmas"

16. "#AQualitreeChristmasTree"

17. "#ThatsAPineChristmasTree"

18. "#YouLightUpMyLife" — Debby Boone, "You Light Up My Life"

19. "#WattsUp"

20. "#GotABrightFuture"

21. "#MerryAndBright" — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

22. "#NeverFirgetMyChristmasTree"

23. "#LoveMyTreeAWholeWatt"

24. "#CanIGetAWattWatt"

25. "#InstaChristmasTree"

26. "#InstaTreeLighting"

27. "#ChristmasTreeBallin"

28. "#HangingWithTreesThisSeason"

29. "#DeckTheHalls" — John Ceiriog Hughes, "Deck the Halls"

30. "#HotPineBling"

31. "#IPineForChristmasTrees"

32. "#OrnamentaryMyDearWattson"

33. "#YouLightUpMyChristmas"

34. "#FirSure"

35. "#FirReal"

36. "#TreesACrowd"

37. "#TinselInATangle"

38. "#OChristmasTreeOChristmasTree" — Aretha Franklin, "O Christmas Tree"

39. "#DressedUpTree"

40. "#ThisTreesGotBalls"

41. "#AnElfieWithMyChristmasTree"

42. "#MayYourTreesBeMerryAndBright"

43. "#GrinchBetterLikeMyTree"

44. "#OhChristmasTea"

45. "#TreemendousDecorations"

46. "#MyTreeSleighs"

47. "#AllIWantForChristmasIsTrees"

48. "#TreeSelfie"

49. "#OhDeerAChristmasTree"

50. "#EggcitedForChristmasTrees"

51. "#ChristmasTreeLikeNoOtter"

52. "#ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas" — Meredith Wilson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

53. "#DecoratingTheChristmasTree"

54. "#SeeYaUnderTheTree"

55. "#HangingUnderTheChristmasTree"

56. "#ShineBrightShineFar" — Life Size

57. "#WhereTheTreetopsGlisten" — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

58. "#TisTheSeasonToSparkle"

59. "#SleighinTheChristmasDecor"

60. "#OhChristmasLightsKeepShiningOn" — Coldplay, "Christmas Lights"

61. "#ChristmasTreeYouWoodNotBelieve"

62. "#BranchingOutToOtherChristmasTrees"

63. "#SappyChristmasTree"

64. "#NeverLeafMeChristmasTree"

65. "#ChristmasTreesAreTheRootOfItAll"

66. "#LetMeTellYouAboutMyChristmasTree"

67. "#SprucingThingsUp"

68. "#GettingIntoTheChristmasRootine"

69. "#NoTwigsAttached"

70. "#UnderneathMyChristmasTree" — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish (This Year)"

71. "#HighAboveTheTrees" — Noël Regney, "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

72. "#PartridgeInAPearTree" — Frederic Austin, "The Twelve Days Of Christmas"

73. "#TreeInTheGrandHotel" — Meredith Wilson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

74. "#OnAGreenChristmasTree" — Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, "Blue Christmas"

75. "#PuttingTheTreeUp"

76. "#EvergreenChristmas"

77. "#MyTreeIsMyHappyPlace"

78. "#GatheredAroundTheTree"

79. "#HavingATreemendousTime"

80. "#AllIsCalmAllIsBright" — Joseph Mohr, "Silent Night"

81. "#ChristmasTreeSeason"

82. "#YouMeThePerfectChristmasTree"

83. "#HotChocolateAndChristmasTrees"

84. "#NoGrinchesAllowedAroundTheTree"

85. "#HoliyaysWithChristmasTrees"