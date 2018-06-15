Most of my favorite couples are fake. There, I said it! Few IRL couples inspire me more than the ones I see on TV, which is why there are so many good TV quotes about relationships. I’ll be the first to admit that television is (obviously) fake. It’s scripted, staged, and 99 percent of the gushy moments that happen do not happen IRL. But when Ben proposes to Leslie on Parks and Recreation? Ugh, my heart. And when Rachel on Friends gets off the plane?! Bye! I cry every time.

Maybe I’m unrealistic in my expectations for love, but it seems like all of my favorite IRL relationships have gone so downhill lately, that you can’t blame me for turning to Netflix to try and find some pure, beautiful, cry-in-my-Ben & Jerry’s romance. Sure, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris divorced and Brangelina is no longer, but on television, love is interpreted in its most idealistic form. Star-crossed lovers reunite after years apart, people confess their feelings for each other, and couples who are destined to be together usually end up together, even if it takes years. It’s just all so romantic, and maybe the unrealistic nature of these moments is what makes us long for them to happen in our relationships IRL.

There are several top-notch TV shows that you should definitely watch if you haven’t already. Some of these are old-school classics (remember Boy Meets World?) and others are pretty new but still pack a punch. (Ummm…. hi, This Is Us.) Whatever the genre or generation, these quotes all have one thing in common: They’ll make you wish you were in ~love~.

On Dating Giphy "Four years ago, I was just a guy who had a crush on a girl, who had a boyfriend. And I had to do the hardest thing that I've ever had to do, which was just to... wait. Don't get me wrong, I flirted with her. Pam, I can now admit in front of friends and family, that I do know how to make a photocopy. And, uh, do you remember how long it took you to teach me how to drive stick? I've been driving stick since high school, so... For a really long time that's all I had. Little moments with a girl who saw me as a friend. And, a lot of people told me I was crazy to wait this long for a date with a girl I work with but I think, even then I knew that... I was waiting for my wife." — Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), The Office Giphy "In my time working for the state government, my job sent me to 46 cities in 11 years. I lived in villages with eight people, rural farming communities, college towns. I was sent to every corner of Indiana. And then I came here, and I realized that this whole time I was just wandering around everywhere, looking for you." — Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Parks And Recreation

On Love Giphy "I love the mother that you are. I love that you are still the most beautiful woman in any room and that you laugh with your entire face. I love that you dance funny, not sexy, which makes it even sexier, but most of all, I love that you are still the same woman who all those years ago ran out of a blind date because she simply had to sing. You're not just my great love story, Rebecca, you are my big break. And our love story? I know it may not feel like it right now, baby[,] but I promise you, it's just getting started." — Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), This Is Us Giphy "Mom, listen, I haven't been with Topanga for 22 years but we have been together for 16. OK, that's a lot longer than most couples have been together. I mean, when we were born you told me that we used to take walks in our strollers together around the block. When we were two we were best friends. I mean I, I knew everything about this girl. I knew her favorite color, I knew her favorite food, Then we got to be about six and Eric made fun of me because it wasn't cool to have a best friend that's a girl, or even know a girl. Then when I was 13, Mom, she put me up against a locker, she kissed me. I mean she, she gave me my first kiss. She taught me how to dance, she always was talking about these crazy things and I never understood a word she said, all I understood was that she was the girl I sat up every night thinking about. And when I'm with her I feel happy to be alive. Like I can do anything. even talk to you like this. So that's, that's what I think love is, Mom. When I'm better because she's here. And now she won't be. So I'm finished." — Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), Boy Meets World Giphy "People don't write sonnets about being compatible, or novels about shared life goals and stimulating conversation. The great loves are the crazy ones." — Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Gossip Girl Giphy "It's like, it's not even real to me, it's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and you're in it and I'm sharing it with you. And uh... I don't know what I was waiting for and I don't know what I was scared of, but I'm not, I'm not scared and I'm not waiting, I'm here." — Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), Gilmore Girls