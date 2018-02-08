14 Quotes About Love For Instagram From Your Fave TV Shows That'll Make You Melt

Love on TV is great. If well-written, it can show the best of the best when it comes to romantic moments, and fills our hearts with so much love. When our love lives aren't going so great, we've always got our favorite TV couples and ships. And when our romances are going super well, it's a great place to draw inspiration from. And that's why this Valentine's Day, TV quotes about love for Instagram captions are so good to use.

Through the ups and the downs with your boo, you always come back to each other — a lot like the TV couples below. We root for them, and we cry with them, week after week. Some of our favorite TV couples even want to make us rip our hair out, but in the end, it's all good. And even if you don't have a Valentine this year, these captions can easily be used for an artsy pic, a snapshot with your man girlfriends, or possibly one of your favorite scenic spots.

You don't need love on V-Day to feel the love. But if you are celebrating with a special someone this Valentine's Day, make sure to snap a cute pic, post it to show him or her off, and slap on one of these super swoon-worthy quotes. You will not regret it.

1. "You can't force love... you have to let it find you." — Kara Zor-El, Supergirl

2. "The only thing that ever made sense to me was you, and how I felt about you. That's all I've ever known, and that's enough. That's enough for me, for the rest of my life, Topanga." — Cory Matthews, Boy Meets World

3. "When all my dreams come true, the one I want next to me. It's you." — Lucas Scott, One Tree Hill

4. "I do my thing and you do your thing. You are you, and I am I. And in the end if we end up together, it’s beautiful." — Topanga Lawrence, Boy Meets World

5. "Three words, eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl

6. "You and I are meant to be together. Period. The end. Cue happy-ending music." — Dawson's Creek

7. "I love you and I like you." — Leslie Knope (and Ben Wyatt), Parks and Recreation

8. "You have to believe that no matter what century or universe or world I'm living in, that I would never forget you. Never." — Mon-El, Supergirl

9. "When you're a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. My kids are gonna be right about that." — Pam (Beesly) Halpert, The Office

10. "We’re a masterpiece. And I don’t care what you think right now. We’re going to be together forever and I know that, but you still need to find that out. You know where I’ll be." — Cory Matthews, Boy Meets World

11. "In my time working for the state government, my job sent me to 46 cities in 11 years. I lived in villages with eight people, rural farming communities, college towns. I was sent to every corner of Indiana. And then I came here, and I realized that, this whole time, I was just wandering around, everywhere, just looking for you." — Ben Wyatt, Parks and Recreation

12. "It's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there, and you're in it, and I'm sharing it with you." — Luke Danes, Gilmore Girls

13. "There's a lifetime of firsts that we're gonna do together, so you hold on." — Maggie Sawyer and Alex Danvers, Supergirl

14. "Today's the day my life begins... Today I become accountable to someone other than myself. Today I become accountable to you, to our future, to all the possibilities that a marriage has to offer. Together, no matter what happens, I'll be ready. For anything. For everything." — Alex Karev, Grey's Anatomy