In the winter, I'm all about splurging on heavy knits and heat-tech fabrics to stay warm, but real talk, sometimes it's hard to justify shelling out as much coin for flimsy, lightweight summer sundresses. I still want to look cute, though, so I'm always on the hunt for some reasonably-priced pieces in on-trend silhouettes that are as Instagram-friendly as the overpriced dresses I'm constantly window-shopping. To get the look for less, Walmart is one of my main go-tos, and I've rounded up eight summer dresses from Walmart that are under $30 you can shop if you want to save on style, too. Thank me later, but if we're going to the same beach party or brunch this summer, pls LMK so we can coordinate and not show up in the same Walmart dress. Thank you!

The first thing to consider when shopping for summertime lewks is your color palette. ICYMI, we've successfully managed to transition fall and winter's popular mustrard hue into a pastel, pale yellow for the warmer months, and I couldn't be more into it. The Love Sadie Women's Smocked Maxi Dress ($19, walmart.com) is under $20 and features the hue on full display, and the tie-up spaghetti straps, ruched bodice, and flowy skirt ensure a stylish yet comfortable fit.

Love Sadie Women's Smocked Maxi Dress $19 Walmart Buy Now

Another must-have for your summer color palette is Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year, natch. Living Coral gets its sundress moment via the Love Sadie Women's Button Detail Dress ($14, walmart.com) for under $15, can you believe it? The assymetrical button detail on this piece is so similar to that of a dress I spent way too much on last year, and while I wish I waited to get this instead, I'm at least glad someone else can enjoy the look for less.

Love Sadie Women's Button Detail Dress $14 Walmart Buy Now

Need a work-appropro sundress? The Time and Tru Women's Belted Midi Shirt Dress with Pocket ($25, walmart.com) has such major preppy country club vibes, in the best and beachiest way possible. The button-up-style top and bow at the waist are the perfect balance of business and style, and in addition to the white eyelet version, this baby comes in two denim-look versions and a striped patterned style.

Time and Tru Women's Belted Midi Shirt Dress with Pocket $25 Walmart Buy Now

Craving that aforementioned denim-esque look for when it's too hot outside to wear your actual jeans? My fave dress on the site right now has to be the Millenium Ruffle Front Denim Dress ($17, walmart.com). Available in both light and dark washes, this short and sweet little number has a gathered waist and a fun ruffle detail down the front.

Millenium Ruffle Front Denim Dress $17 Walmart Buy Now

Need a night-out look? This Love Sadie Front Slit Maxi Dress ($19, walmart.com) sceams date night, if you ask me. The off-the-shoulder neckline and midi length are a little more formal, but the flowy fit and casual fabric keep it from looking too over-the-top. Perfect for a restaurant, a beachside picnic, or a night of dancing.

Love Sadie Front Slit Maxi Dress $19 Walmart Buy Now

The Milenium Women's Stripe Off The Shoulder Shirt Dress ($14, walmart.com) is another prime example of something I bought last year for way too much money, that you can now snag for a reasonable price. It comes in three colors, too, including red, black, and yellow. Spoiler alert, I want all three! At under $15, this unique dress is def worth adding to your wardrobe in a color or two.

Millennium Women's Stripe Off The Shoulder Shirt Dress $14 Walmart Buy Now

Looking for something a little more simple? The Love Sadie Women's Knot Front Dress ($19, walmart.com) is a baby blue dream, with a sweet knot detail at the bust and an otherwise simple fit. I can most definitely see this becoming my "I have nothing to wear and just need to throw on something cute and go" dress. If you know, you know. We all need one.

Love Sadie Women's Knot Front Dress $19 Walmart Buy Now

Lastly, I'll leave you with one more night-out summer look, the Wrapper Women's Ruffle Off The Shoulder Dress ($16, walmart.com). I'm a strong believer that everyone needs a Little Red Dress in addition to an LBD (Little Black Dress) in their wardrobe, and this one's flirty off-the-shoulder fit is a Yes in my book.

Wrapper Women's Ruffle Off the Shoulder Dress $16 Walmart Buy Now

There are tons more cute and affordable dresses to shop on the Walmart site and in stores, so go forth and prepare for Sundress Szn in style!