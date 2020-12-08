There's something about TV series set in small towns that makes for the perfect marathon viewing session. These shows give viewers the chance to settle in and get to know the close-knit, quirky communities — and all the secrets and drama behind them. And that probably explains why Netflix's Virgin River consistently hits in the streamer's Top 10. So, if you need more small-town drama in your life, here are 8 shows like Virgin River to watch while you wait for Season 3 to come out.

If you're a Virgin River devotee who simply wants more Mel, no need to fret. A third season of Virgin River is definitely coming to Netflix, although its official release date hasn't been revealed yet. There are 21 books in the Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr, which the Netflix series is based on, so there's definitely plenty of story left to be told. But until that story is told in Virgin River Season 3, these other TV shows set in small towns should do the trick. From Stars Hollow to Serenity, TV is filled with small towns, and those small towns are filled with the drama you crave:

Eliza Morse/Netflix

If you're already on Netflix watching Virgin River, you can easily switch over to this other Netflix original series that's also based on a popular book series. The charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina, is the setting for this show, which follows three best friends as they juggle the ups and downs of family and relationships.

Is there a more iconic TV small town than Stars Hollow? I think not. With a near-endless cast of quirky townspeople, it's easy to feel at home with Rory, Lorelai, and their friendly neighbors.

If you're a fan of Amy Sherman-Palladino, who created Gilmore Girls, then you'll love her follow-up series Bunheads. Sutton Foster plays a Vegas showgirl who moves to a sleepy California beach town and — you guessed it — ends up interacting with a bunch of quirky townspeople.

Netflix

Virgin River features a nurse practitioner who ends up working in a small town, which is similar to the plot of Hart of Dixie. Rachel Bilson's Zoe Hart moves from the big city to a small town in the Deep South when she inherits a medical practice.

Heartland is a great pick if you're looking for a show you can totally get lost in, since there are 13 seasons and counting of this Canadian series. It follows a family as they deal with all the drama involved in keeping their family ranch running.

This is another series that features a medical professional moving from a big city to a small town. This time, it's a dad and his two kids moving to an idyllic Rocky Mountain small town that contains big drama.

Norther Rescue is yet another series about a family staring fresh. In this one, Billy Baldwin plays a dad who moves his family to his hometown of Turtle Island Bay, where plenty of secrets from his past resurface.

Telling the story of yet another big-city gal who winds up in a small town,Chesapeake Shores definitely has a similar tone to Virgin River. It's also got plenty of steamy, small-town romance.

Since the release date for Season 3 of Virgin River hasn't been announced yet, it might be a little while until fans get to see what happens next with Mel. Luckily, all these small-town shows are here to fill your time while you wait to return to Virgin River.