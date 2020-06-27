20 Shows Like 'Sweet Magnolias' For The Perfect Mix Of Comfort & Drama

There's something so great about watching TV shows that make you cry. Yes, there may be tears, but getting all of your emotions out can feel like a release. That's likely a huge reason why, when Sweet Magnolias — a dramatic series about three women's lives in the South — debuted on Netflix in May 2020, it immediately went to to Netflix's "Top 10 In The U.S. Today" list. Between the heartfelt moments of friendship and dramatic relationship complications, there were tons of moments that got audiences in their feels. So, while you're waiting for more episodes to (hopefully) hit Netflix, here are 20 shows like Sweet Magnolias that will have you laughing, crying, and feeling all warm inside.

If you're a fan of the more upbeat moments in Sweet Magnolias, you may enjoy comedies like Gilmore Girls or Reba, which are as funny as they are deep. If you're more into watching the sentimental scenes that unfold between friends, something like A Million Little Things or Northern Rescue may be more up your alley. Or, if you're simply looking for something that documents life in a small town in the South — for one reason or another, there's a big market for these types of shows — something like Hart of Dixie might be exactly what you need.

Sweet Magnolias quickly secured its spot as one of the must-see shows of summer 2020. If you blazed through it like many fans did, here are 20 similar shows to check out — many of which are available with a streaming service or for purchase on popular platforms.

1. 'A Million Little Things' ABC What it's about: A close-knit group of friends who — after a member of the group dies — realize the importance of friendship and living life to the fullest Seasons: 2 (still airing) Where to watch: Episodes air on ABC. Season 2 is available with a Hulu subscription. All episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime TV and Google Play.

2. 'Cherish The Day' What it's about: A couple's relationship and their most significant moments together, with each episode chronicling one day at a time Seasons: 1 Where to watch: Episodes air on OWN. All episodes are available with Fubo TV subscription (free trial available), or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

3. 'Chesapeake Shores' What it's about: Abby O'Brien, a career woman who gets divorced and moves back to her hometown, where she raises her twin daughters, rekindles her romance with her high school sweetheart, and gets involved in the lives of her siblings Seasons: 4 (still airing) Where to watch: Seasons 1-3 available with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription. All episodes are available for purchase on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes.

4. 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' Netflix What it's about: The stories and memories behind Dolly Parton's hit songs Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.

5. 'Drop Dead Diva' What it's about: A shallow model gets killed in a car crash and is reincarnated as a lawyer (played by Brooke Elliott, who also stars as Dana Sue on Sweet Magnolias); she's then tasked with finding the true meaning of beauty Seasons: 6 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Hulu subscription (Starz add-on required), a Starz subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

6. 'Fuller House' What it's about: Asequel to the '80s/'90s sitcom that chronicles the life of the Tanner family (and their neighbor Kimmy Gibbler), as they tackle adulthood Seasons: 5 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

7. 'Gilmore Girls' The CW What it's about: Quick-witted single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory navigate work, education, ambition, and relationships in their fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut Seasons: 7 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

8. 'Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce' What it's about: A bestselling self-help author hides her recent separation and relies on her friends as a single woman in her 40s Seasons: 5 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

9. 'Good Girls' NBC What it's about: Three suburban moms who plan a grocery store heist to escape financial hardship, but quickly realize it's not so easy to escape a life of crime Seasons: 3 (still airing) Where to watch: Episodes air on NBC. Latest episodes are available with a Hulu subscription. All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

10. 'Good Witch' What it's about: The magical Cassie Nightingale and her daughter Grace become close to next-door neighbor Dr. Sam Radford and his son when they move in Seasons: 6 Where to watch: Episodes air on the Hallmark Channel. All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.

11. 'Grace & Frankie' What it's about: Two lifelong rivals come together after discovering their husbands have been in a romantic relationship with one another for over 20 years Seasons: 6 (still airing) Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.

12. 'Greenleaf' OWN What it's about: The Greenleaf family, their mansion compound, and their giant Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries... which has a scandalous backstory Seasons: 5 (still airing) Where to watch: Episodes air on OWN. You can watch Greenleaf live online with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Philo, or fuboTV. Seasons 1-4 are available with a Netflix subscription.

13. 'Hart Of Dixie' What it's about: New Yorker Dr. Zoe Hart takes a job as a general practitioner in Bluebell, Alabama, after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon don't come to fruition Seasons: 4 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

14. 'Heartland' What it's about: Sisters Amy and Lou Fleming, their grandpa Jack Bartlett, and Ty Borden (Amy's husband), as they navigate life on their ranch Seasons: 13 (still airing) Where to watch: Seasons 1-11 are available with a Netflix subscription. All episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

15. 'Northern Rescue' Netflix What it's about: Search-and-rescue commander John West uproots his children from Boston to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay after the unexpected death of his wife. Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.

16. 'Reba' What it's about: The recent divorce of quick-witted Reba Nell Hart; her ex-husband Brock and his new young wife Barbra Jean; and their children Cheyenne, Kyra, and Jake. Seasons: 6 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Hulu subscription, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

17. 'Soundtrack' What it's about: Two struggling artists who are connected through music in Los Angeles Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.

18. 'The Astronaut Wives Club' What it's about: The real story of the wives and families of astronauts, who became basically American royalty in the Space Race era Seasons: 1 Where to watch: All episodes are available on ABC, or for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

19. 'Virgin River' Netflix What it's about: A recently widowed nurse moves to the forests of northern California to work as a midwife, and she meets an intriguing man when she arrives Seasons: 1 (still airing) Where to watch: All episodes are available with a Netflix subscription.