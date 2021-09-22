Firefly Lane Season 2 Will Feature Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star

When Firefly Lane first debuted on Netflix, the series only covered the first half of the book it was based on. On the one hand, that left audiences hungry for more. On the other, it meant if the show were to be renewed for a second season, there would be more material to cover. Unsurprisingly, Netflix greenlit Firefly Lane for Season 2, guaranteeing more of Tully and Kate’s story will be told.

Based on the book of the same name from Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane is a time-jumping story exploring the friendship of Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart from their time as middle schoolers in the 1970s to the early aughts. Throughout the years, the two have always been BFFs and stuck to their roles in the friendship: Tully was the ambitious glamor girl looking for fame, and Kate was the more sensible homebody, looking for love and a family. Despite their tight bond with one another, things were always more complicated than either acknowledged. Kate was jealous of Tully’s success and independence, while Tully envied Kate’s stability and relationships.

These feelings come to a head about halfway through the novel, destroying their relationship for a long time. But in the show, the blowout never came. Instead, it was only hinted at in the finale’s closing moments. That’s where Season 2 comes in.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Teaser

The first season of Firefly Lane arrived on Netflix in February 2021. It took the streaming service a few months to confirm what fans already hoped, but on May 26, 2021, Netflix posted a Season 2 announcement featuring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The YouTube video showed the two actors delightedly telling fans at home that a new season of the series was on the way.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Cast

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

As is evident from the video, both Heigl and Chalke will be back as Kate and Tully. (Or, as the show calls them in their teen years, “TullyandKate.”) Also returning for the second season: Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Kate’s estranged husband whom she divorced for leaving his family to report on the happenings in Iraq. As is suggested in the flash-forwards in the show’s final moments, Yael Yurman will also return as Kate’s teen daughter, Marah Ryan.

But these are not the only characters who will appear in Season 2. On Sept. 21, Deadline reported four new cast members will be joining the new season. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost In Space) will be a new series regular as Danny Diaz, a cocky sportscaster and love interest for Tully. Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) will play Justine Jordan, a “sunny, upbeat talent agent” Tully tries to recruit when she needs PR help. India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will play Charlotte, a reporter from Kate and Tully’s 1980s stint at a Seattle newspaper where they met Johnny before Kate married him. Charlotte also had a crush on Johnny along with Kate and Tully and is back as a confident, famous journalist now that he’s single again.

And in more Grey’s Anatomy faces, Greg Germann, who exited the series after Season 17, will play Benedict Binswanger, another character from the 1980s timeline who is running for Governor of Washington... but he has a secret that Tully and Kate try to uncover to bring him down.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Plot

Firefly Lane Season 2 will cover the parts of the book the first season skipped, including some of the 1970s and ‘80s storylines, and will move beyond the 2003 era to the book’s present-day of the mid-2010s.

Here’s the second season’s synopsis:

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Firefly Lane Season 2, but filming began in August 2021, suggesting the new season could come as early as mid-2022. That said, knowing Netflix’s habit of filming ahead of time and holding shows until the timing is just right, it could be that the streaming service will save the series until early 2023.

The first season of Firefly Lane is streaming on Netflix.