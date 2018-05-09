Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're like me you're scrambling to find the perfect gift for mom. It's not that I don't love my mom and haven't thought about the fact that Mother's Day is literally five days away — I'm just a procrastinator. I usually buy my Christmas gifts on December 23 for crying out loud. So if you're a last minute shopper like I am, I'm here to help you out. What better way to say "Thanks for everything, mom!" than with a nice bottle of a summertime favorite — rosé wine. Here are eight rosé bottles for Mother's Day that will surely make the most important woman in your life smile.

Over the past couple of years rosé has become the thing to drink during the warmer seasons. The wine has spawned rosé exclusive events and a mass rollout of various products embossed with "Rosé All Day" on them, in order to identify yourself as a rosé connoisseur. But rosé isn't just a member of the "millennial pink" trend — it's also a wine that your mom likely enjoys just as much as you do. Plus, a pink bottle of wine just looks cute in general. So for these reasons (and more), here is a selection of rosé wines at various price points to gift your mom for Mother's Day.

Fleur de Mer Côtes de Provence Rosé, $16 Total Wine This bottle literally translates to "flower of the sea," so you can guess that this pairs perfectly with any seafood dishes. Fleur de Mer's rosé has a gorgeous coral-y pink color, is packaged beautifully, and is priced at an amazingly low $16. This bottle is guaranteed to be a hit with mom.

Channing Daughters Rosato di Cabernet Franc 2017, $17 Wine Searcher This is a top-ranked rosé hailing from Long Island, NY — home to some of the best vineyards on the East Coast. It's a very light and fresh wine with notes of "raspberry, watermelon, currant, saline minerality, green plum, light red fruit and citrus." It's a relatively high end bottle that won't hurt your bank account at its $17 price point.

Finca Wölffer Rosé 2017, $18 Wölffer Estate This gorgeous bottle of rosé from Wölffer Estate in New York state can be gifted alone or look amazing as a part of a Mother's Day gift basket. I mean, this bottle is just too adorable to pass up. This perfect summer wine has notes of "citrus, ripe berry, peach and a hint of sundried grass" — which is absolutely perfect for the warmer weather. And at $17.99, this bottle is an absolute steal.

Gérard Bertrand Cote des Roses Languedoc Rosé, $18 Wired For Wine This bottle has the most incredible design — it looks like it came straight out of a fairytale. Gerard Bertrand Cotes des Roses rosé is super fresh and light, with a classic Grenache-Syrah-Cinsault blend of grapes, but honestly, the stunning design is pretty much what sold me on this bottle. The $18 price tag isn't too shabby, either.

Tank Garage Winery 2017 Stars Like Ours Rosé, $22 Tank Garage Winery This California wine from the Napa Valley just screams "Mother's Day." Tank Garage Winery's vintage photo on the front of this rosé bottle is nostalgic and timeless — and a perfect fit for any mom. It's a totally unique salmon-colored wine with notes of "delicate tropical fruits, ripe strawberry, crushed rocks and refreshing grapefruit rind," which sounds amazing. Plus at $22, it's still a bottle that's friendly on your wallet.

Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rose 2016, $23 Chateau d’Esclans Another fairly reasonably priced rosé, the Chateau d’Esclans bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé is as elegant as it looks. The vineyard that this bottle is made at is said to produce "the world’s greatest rosé" — so you know that this bottle will be a big hit with mom and worth the $23 price tag.

Domaines Ott Chateau Romassan Bandol Rosé, $25 Wine Searcher This wine is the most expensive out of the bunch at $25, but it looks like it cost a lot more money than that. the unique shape to the Chateau Romassan's rosé bottle is absolutely stunning, and its "full, fresh and crisp" taste is sure to agree with any palate.