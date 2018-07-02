8 Rihanna Quotes About Love That'll Inspire You To Live Your Best Bombshell Life

It's obvious as hell that Robyn Rihanna Fenty just emits Cool Girl vibes. Yes, she has ample amounts of BDE. The Barbados-born star somehow makes time for her singing, cosmetics line, blockbuster acting roles (catch her now in Ocean's 8). While managing all of these roles in her life, Rihanna exudes a no-f*cks-given attitude, while also seeming like someone's footsteps we definitely want to follow. Rihanna's quotes about love offer guidance, while also showing that she really is that "badgirlriri" we've all grown to love since her "Pon De Replay" days in the early 2000's.

The superstar mogul has plenty of advice to offer through her own personal experiences from being in relationships, in love, and of course, single. Here's some of her best quotes over the years.

In May, Rihanna told Vogue:

I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.

She said this inspiring quote about putting her family and work above romance, at least during that time in her life, to T magazine in 2015:

Guys need attention. They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I’ll give it to my family, I’ll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now.’’

She later said in the same interview what kind of man she looks for and what turns her on:

I’m turned on by guys who are cultured. That’ll keep me intrigued. They don’t have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught.

During that same interview, Rihanna talked about when she was 11 years old and felt insecure about her lack of yet kissing a guy:

Girls were talking about what they had and hadn’t done. I hadn’t even kissed a boy yet, so it always made me feel insecure, like I was never gonna be good or ready or know what to do — I didn’t even have boobs.

Rihanna said this to Vogue in 2016, which is so relatable:

I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world.

She told Cosmopolitan UK in 2011:

I'm open to love. But guys have to earn it. Men are like hunters; they like the chase.

The singer described what she likes her relationship dynamic to look like to GQ in 2012:

I like to feel like a woman. I have to be in control in every other aspect of my life, so I feel like in a relationship, like I wanted to be able to take a step back and have somebody else take the lead.

She later said in the same interview:

Love makes you go places you probably wouldn’t ever go, had it not been for love. But I think everybody still has their limits.

