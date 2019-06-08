Cheers, everyone! National Rosé Day is here, and that means rooftop season has *officially* commenced. In preparation for the boozy holiday — which falls on Saturday, June 8 — you're probably scanning the shelves for Insta-worthy bottles to pop open with your friends. Thankfully, there are tons of options that you can choose from that are available online and in stores. To make your search for the prettiest rosé bottles a little simpler, I've rounded up a few cute ones. Maybe they'll inspire you to grab a gorgeous bottle and snap some photos for the 'Gram while you're sipping throughout the season.

Before I get into rosé bottles, let's take a moment and chat about rosé cans (because, yes, they definitely exist). If you don't want to lug a bottle of rosé to your next party, you might want to consider buying a pack of canned wines (if you're at least 21 years old, of course). You have a lot of options to choose from that are just as delicious as bottled rosé, such as Lila's Bubbly Rosé, Underwood Rosé Bubbles, and Babe Rosé. Heck, if you opt for one of those, you won't have to remember a bottle opener — and that's super convenient.

If you'd rather stick with the bottles, though, take a look at some options below.

3. Chandon Aluminum Rosé Courtesy of Chandon Speaking of individual bottles, let's take a look at Chandon Aluminum Rosé. According to the brand, the wine itself possesses notes of "fresh red cherries," watermelon, and strawberries. Yup, it sounds super refreshing, and it looks really freaking cute. (Check out that floral design!) Anyway, you can buy a case of 24 bottles online for $198. If you bring 'em to a party and share with friends, you can always split the price with them.

4. Ruffino Sparkling Rosé Courtesy of Ruffino Wines The Ruffino Sparkling Rosé bottle is simple and sweet, featuring a blush pink foil that'll give you total bubbly vibes. The sparkling wine itself boasts flavors of rose petals and strawberries, per the brand. To find it in stores, follow the prompts on Ruffino's "Where to Buy" page and get ready to pop a bottle.

5. Summer Water Rosé Winc If you're go-to nickname for rosé is #SummerWater, then you should check out Winc's Summer Water Rosé bottle. It features notes of strawberry, white peach, and grapefruit. You can get your bottle online for $19.99 each.

7. Mezza di Mezzacorona Rosé Courtesy of Mezzacorona Mezzacorona's new sparkling rosé wine, Mezza di Mezzacorona Rosé, comes in a bottle that features an Insta-worthy striped design and a cute, DIY "rosé" note. According to the brand, the sparkling wine features notes of bergamot, cherry, peach, and "hints of mountain rose" (which sounds delicious). This rosé bottle — which was announced on June 6 — is now available nationwide for $12.99, per Mezzacorona.