Does your glittery pink phone case coordinate perfectly with your purse and go-to nail polish? Do you swoon over pink pastel lipsticks, sunnies, and bathing suits once summer hits? You must be a pink gal. Well, lucky you. On June 23rd, National Pink Day takes over, and you can post your adoration for the best color of all time on Instagram. And if you happen to be on the East Coast, this article will help you narrow down pink places in NYC to Instagram on National Pink Day. These spots are so pink, you won't even need a filter.

I'm not sure how all of these national holidays started popping up on the calendar, but they are so much fun to participate in. A whole day to serenade yourself in your favorite color sounds like a sweet deal to me. Oh, and in the clothes department, you know you're going to need to show out and prove what being a true pink lover is all about.

Your pics are going to be fire. Get nostalgic and rock an adorable ballerina tulle skirt when you go out with the girls, or get super creative and finish off another one of your looks with a pair of neon pink pumps. With the color pink, there are so many options, and you are more than willing to try them all. You've still got time to plan, so you can capture your favorite color in action. Any of these places would be hue heaven for any pink lover. C'mon now, the 'Gram is waiting.

1 Brooklyn Botanical Garden Looking to experience the color pink one whiff at a time? Head on over to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and snap some beautiful pics of pink flowers. It's basically summer, so there are plenty of plants bloomed and ready to be your background in a dope selfie. Hey, you might even get some ideas for your next flower crown.

2 Vic's OK, this is going to give you major Myspace vibes, but you might as well go all out on National Pink Day, right? Well, hopefully your bathroom selfie game is up to par, because you're going to need it. A flock of pink flamingos in the bathroom at Vic's needs to make it to your Instagram story.

3 Pietro Nolita A girl's gotta eat, right? Your appetite for yummy Italian cuisine and for the color pink have joined forces at Pietro Nolita. While this place doesn't take reservations, getting yourself a seat among the pink furniture and browsing the swanky menu is worth a drop in. Over 21? Trying the venue's "A Sneak Pink" cocktail is necessary.

4 Cha Cha Matcha Let's be real: Cha Cha Matcha is where it's at. Yes, you can definitely snag a pink drink, but the even pinker neon signs and menu will have your followers in complete awe. You'll have to wait a bit in line for your beverage and sweet treat, but it's certainly worth it.

5 Sprinkles Cupcake ATM Cupcakes will be cute no matter how we angle them. A cupcake ATM that is so pink it would make The Pink Panther quit his day job? Now that's 'Gram-worthy. Sprinkles has made some of our favorite desserts extremely convenient, and on National Pink Day, you've got to use this ATM as a prop.

6 A Pink Mural Street art is so captivating and will seriously stand out on your feed. I mean, taking a picture in front of this unique work of art is worth doing any day, but for the sake of National Pink Day, you need a picture of a pink wall on your camera roll. Head to Soho, Nolita, and Brooklyn to scope out some of the pinkest walls you have ever seen.

7 Dylan's Candy Bar Candy and all of its colorful galore has had our hearts since we were kids. You know, visiting a candy shop as an adult is nostalgic as heck, and you have to share that cheesy smile with your followers. You are literally a kid in a candy store, except if you're in the 21 and up crew, you'll have a delicious Cotton Candy Cloud Cocktail in your hand.