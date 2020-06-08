Break out your yoga mat and your fave activewear set, because you're gearing up for a virtual pilates class. Don't fret if you've never taken a class before, because there are plenty of pilates workouts for beginners on YouTube that are great places to start. As a newbie, you might want to ease your way into the pilates world, and an introductory video is a great way to ensure you'll be going at the right pace.

By starting your pilates journey at home, you can find a video that coordinates with your daily exercise goals. For example, if you're looking for something quick and easy that you can do before logging on to work, you might want to try a 10-minute workout. If you want to focus on one area of your body at a time, you may want to choose a video that' specifically meant to work on your abs. The choice is entirely up to you, but this list of eight pilates for beginners videos might make that decision a little easier.

Once you've chosen your video, all that's left for you to do is find a big enough area for you to stretch out. Set up your computer in a good place so you can clearly see it. Then, it's time to press "play" and let the workout begin.

1. Check Out This 20-Minute Tone Workout Tune in and tone up for this beginners workout video. For just 20 minutes of your time, this video is meant to build strength in multiple areas of your body. This video also features multiple camera angles, so you can really get a good idea of what your body is supposed to look like in each stretch.

2. This Video Works Your Entire Body In this video, the instructor shows you stretches that are meant to work your legs, arms, and abs. Plus, with each stretch, the instructor explains proper breathing exercises and where you should feel the burn.

3. A Gentle Pilates Flow Will Get You Started Perhaps, you want to begin with a gentle workout that'll energize your body in the morning. This pilates flow is all about constantly moving your body even when you're transitioning from stretch to stretch. Since it's so smooth, it's a great workout to try when you're just starting out.

4. Focus On Your Abs With This Video If your goal is to work on your abs, this may be the perfect workout for you. This quick video highlights five different pilates moves that are great for your core. Once you've nailed down the abs, you can focus on different areas of your body like your arms and legs.

5. This Pilates Workout Doesn't Require Extra Props As long as you have a mat at home, you'll be able to follow this workout. Led by pilates instructor Jacqui W. Stewart, this workout was created for people who have never tried pilates before but are eager to jump in. Not only does it cover the basics without any extra props, but the whole workout is less than 20 minutes, so it's quick, too.

6. This Video Is A Great Intro To POP Pilates POP Pilates creator Cassey Ho has a bunch of different workouts you can try at home, but this intro video is a great place to start. Essentially, POP Pilates is a fun mix of music and classical pilates stretches. Once you've nailed this intro down, you can explore a ton of other awesome POP Pilates videos.

7. If You Only Have 10 Minutes To Spare, Check Out This Video Sometimes, you only have 10 minutes to spare. On those full calendar days, check out this quick and easy workout. In the amount of time it takes you to brew a pot of coffee, you can be stretching in your living room and waking up your body.