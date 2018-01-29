8 Photos Of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen That Are So Cute, It Hurts

We're just about a week away from the Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off the New England Patriots. We may not be sure of who will be walking off the field victorious and sporting some new Super Bowl bling, but there is one thing we do know for sure, and that’s who will be cheering their hubby and Pats quarterback Tom Brady from the sidelines: Gisele Bündchen. Yep, this literal golden couple, who married in 2009, are still going strong — and looking amazing. I mean, just look at photos of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen together. Ugh, it's really just not that fair. No one should be this beautiful. No one!

Honestly, looking at them smiling and being adorable together is like staring directly into the sun. Except you never want to look away, partially because they are just so darn pretty, but even more because what the photos capture is how they really love spending time together. And when you throw in their adorable kids... forget about it. It's too much cuteness for anyone to take. Just one quick glance through Gisele's Insta, and you'll see why this duo is forever #RelationshipGoals. Yes, your heart may explode in the process, but hey, it will all be worth it, I promise.

They Are Each Other's Forever Teammates

One of the main reasons we keep rooting for Tom and Gisele is because of how much they obviously root for each other. They are always on the same team, and we are so here for it.

They Go Together Like Avocado And Toast

If there is any duo that I want to see together forever more than Tom and Gisele, it’s avocado and toast... wait, make that three things: avocado, toast, and my belly. Yum. Anyway, I am living for this adorable twosome in costume. I guess you could say they're the cutest thing since sliced bread.

Has Anyone Looked Better Together Than These Two Do?

If you were to look up the phrase "golden couple,” the definition would basically just be this picture. OK, guys, we get it, you’re freaking gorgeous. Enough already. Just kidding, keep the hotness coming.

Sometimes, Their Combined Hotness Is Too Much To Be Contained In A Single Selfie

Not. One. Single. Pore. Anywhere. Yep, that seems totally fair. Sigh.

They Take Dreamy Vacations Together

And yet, somehow, I think any vacation with these two would qualify as pretty dreamy. Also, don’t miss the caption here. That kind of love is goals AF.

Stahp! Their Family Vacation Time Is Too Adorable

Nope. Nope. Nope. It's too cute. I held it together through all the previous pictures, but now, that the whole family is here living, laughing, and loving together on a beautiful beach, I might die. Yep, I am, in fact, dead now.

And They Celebrate Love In All Its Beautiful (And Equal) Forms

Yas! Love is love! It's a lot easier to celebrate and support their love story when they are open to celebrating others' as well. Allies come in all kinds of packages; this one just so happens to be a super, super hot one.

And Gisele Is Ready To Cheer On Her Man Again At The Super Bowl Next Week

At the end of the day, it all comes back to where we started. This duo is clearly a team. Seeing a loving couple support one another through their successes is inspiring.

OK, that’s really enough, my poor little heart can’t take it anymore. But seriously, even if Tom doesn't manage to bring home his sixth Super Bowl ring next week, with a love like this in your life, there is no such thing as losing.

