I don't know about you, but I've always been a sucker for a great happily ever after. Especially when the person getting the happily ever after really deserves it. For example, actress Lea Michele may have had plenty of romances on screen, but she's finally managed to find her own fairytale ending with now-fiance, Zandy Reich and I could not be happier for her. Now, I can't say that I know her personally but just taking a look at Lea Michele's quotes about love over the years proves just how much she deserves the presence of it in her own life.

For those of you who haven't followed Michele's personal life closely, her journey towards finally finding everlasting love with Reich wasn't the easiest one. Before she started dating Reich (who, according to sources, had been a friend of hers for years), Michele dated her Glee co-star Cory Monteith from 2012 until his death in 2013. But it looks like things are finally looking up for her. Just last week, Michele announced on Instagram that she's officially engaged to Reich, the president of clothing company AYR.

Before Michele got her happily ever after, she already had plenty of wise words to share with the world about love.

There was the time she made it clear she wasn't going to allow romance into her life until she was totally good on her own. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I wanted to make sure that I was okay with me, feeling strong and feeling happy on my own," she told Refinery29 in 2015 on her decision to stay single after Monteith's death. "I didn’t want anybody to fill any holes for me — that sounds sexual! I wanted to make sure that I was a whole person again, and that no one was coming into my life to put me back together. I needed to do that on my own."

And there was the time she painted us the perfect picture of what real love should look like. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Cory made me feel like a queen every day," she told Seventeen in 2014. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”

And then there was the time she admitted hanging out at home with Reich was truly her happy place. “When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” Michele recently told PEOPLE. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

How could we forget about the time she basically said you're dumb if you can't see how happy she is? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell,” Michele told PEOPLE in November 2017. “I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

Of course, there's the fact that she never forgets about her love for Monteith, even as she moves on. Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more," she captioned her Tweet on the most recent anniversary of his passing.

There was the heart wrenchingly beautiful time she focused on the silver lining of Monteith's death. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “It’s really about making that commitment in your relationship. I’m so grateful to get to say that I experienced true love and I think that a lot of people unfortunately don’t," Michele told PEOPLE in 2014. "They’ll go a whole lifetime without this experience. I did and I consider myself so lucky. It takes me back to the best time of my life."

And the beautiful moment during which she encouraged us all to love as hard we can. “If I’ve learned anything from this past year it’s that you have one life," she told PEOPLE in 2014. I didn’t really understand what that meant until recently. You have to live your life to the fullest and you have to love as hard as you can love.”