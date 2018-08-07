Let's face it: We're all '90s kids at heart. (Well, at least we all want to be '90s kids, amiright?) From the amazing snacks (I see you, Dunkaroos.) to carefree days watching The Rugrats, I'm all about embracing my love of all things pre-2000. And it's not just me who gets nostalgic about the '90s on the reg; it seems every time I browse the web to shop, there are hints of that beloved decade in everyday items. But perhaps the best '90s-inspired products are the glittery and nostalgic home accessories.

Whether you prefer tons of glitter, or bold and bright stand-alone staples, '90s inspiration seems to be everywhere — from funky nail art to even ready-to-wear fashion. Bring the good old days back into your life (and apartment) with sentimental-yet-amazing accessories in ode to your favorite time period. The mixing of '90s-meets-millennial designs (Yes, I made that up, and no, I'm not sorry!) represents an ultra chic combination of colors and patterns you need in your life, ASAP.

Even if you weren't born in the '90s, there's no better time than the present to showcase your love of all things retro. Scroll below for a roundup of the best products with a '90s twist to feed your nostalgic heart and soul.

1 A '90s Tapestry That Serves As The Best Backdrop For Your Instas Amazon Ambesonne 90s Tapestry, Geometric Pattern in Retro Style $27.95 Amazon Let this tapestry serve as the ultimate Instagram backdrop. From the funky squiggles, shapes, and patterns, to the ultra bright colors, this tapestry adds an eccentric statement to any bedroom or living room. Unleash your inner '90s kid, and get nostalgic. Buy Now

2 This Curtain That's Ready To Party Dormify Iridescent Fringe Curtain $14.00 Dormify Make every day a party with fun, sparkly streamer curtains. Since they are super thin, I suggest hanging them over regular solid curtains for maximum light blockage (which means you can still sleep in). Remember some of your favorite birthday parties when you were a kid? These babies would be strung perfectly along hallway entrances and doorways. Ah, those were the days. Buy Now

3 The Ultimate Snowglobe Collector's Dream Come True Urban Outfitters Giant Glitter Snow Globe $59.99 (on sale from $79.99) Urban Outfitters Take your snow globe collection to new heights (Literally!) with this giant glittery one from Urban Outfitters. It'll serve as the perfect centerpiece for any dinner party (if you're feeling adult-ish) or pregame, and will leave your girl squad in complete awe. Buy Now

5 The Coolest Chair To Sit In (Of All Time) Target Inflatable Glitter Chair — Air Candy $28.49 Target It's never been easier (or as fun) to host guests in your new space. This inflatable chair is filled with glitter and comes in a variety of colors. It may or may not be the most amazing piece of furniture to ever exist. (BRB, ordering one of each color, STAT.) Buy Now

7 This Pillow That Pays Tribute To The Best After-School Snack Red Bubble Dunkaroos 90s Throw Pillow $29.25 (for Cover and Insert) Red Bubble Take your love of Dunkaroos to new heights with this throw pillow that's perfect for your couch or bed. I could not be more obsessed with this beauty and am now suddenly craving 20 packs of Dunkaroos (the one with the vanilla frosting and sprinkles, of course). Buy Now