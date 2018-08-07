8 Glittery & Nostalgic Home Accessories To Channel Your Inner '90s Kid
Let's face it: We're all '90s kids at heart. (Well, at least we all want to be '90s kids, amiright?) From the amazing snacks (I see you, Dunkaroos.) to carefree days watching The Rugrats, I'm all about embracing my love of all things pre-2000. And it's not just me who gets nostalgic about the '90s on the reg; it seems every time I browse the web to shop, there are hints of that beloved decade in everyday items. But perhaps the best '90s-inspired products are the glittery and nostalgic home accessories.
Whether you prefer tons of glitter, or bold and bright stand-alone staples, '90s inspiration seems to be everywhere — from funky nail art to even ready-to-wear fashion. Bring the good old days back into your life (and apartment) with sentimental-yet-amazing accessories in ode to your favorite time period. The mixing of '90s-meets-millennial designs (Yes, I made that up, and no, I'm not sorry!) represents an ultra chic combination of colors and patterns you need in your life, ASAP.
Even if you weren't born in the '90s, there's no better time than the present to showcase your love of all things retro. Scroll below for a roundup of the best products with a '90s twist to feed your nostalgic heart and soul.
1A '90s Tapestry That Serves As The Best Backdrop For Your Instas
Let this tapestry serve as the ultimate Instagram backdrop. From the funky squiggles, shapes, and patterns, to the ultra bright colors, this tapestry adds an eccentric statement to any bedroom or living room. Unleash your inner '90s kid, and get nostalgic.
2This Curtain That's Ready To Party
$14.00
Make every day a party with fun, sparkly streamer curtains. Since they are super thin, I suggest hanging them over regular solid curtains for maximum light blockage (which means you can still sleep in). Remember some of your favorite birthday parties when you were a kid? These babies would be strung perfectly along hallway entrances and doorways. Ah, those were the days.
3The Ultimate Snowglobe Collector's Dream Come True
$59.99 (on sale from $79.99)
Take your snow globe collection to new heights (Literally!) with this giant glittery one from Urban Outfitters. It'll serve as the perfect centerpiece for any dinner party (if you're feeling adult-ish) or pregame, and will leave your girl squad in complete awe.
4A ~Sophisticated~ Collection Of '90s Ads
Take your love of '90s pop culture to new heights with a sleek coffee table book, packed with iconic advertisements from your favorite decade. The book features high-fashion ads from Versace, as well as vintage Apple ones featuring John Lennon and Muhammed Ali, to name a few.
5The Coolest Chair To Sit In (Of All Time)
It's never been easier (or as fun) to host guests in your new space. This inflatable chair is filled with glitter and comes in a variety of colors. It may or may not be the most amazing piece of furniture to ever exist. (BRB, ordering one of each color, STAT.)
6The Statement Canvas
Remember when you and your friends would get together and splatter paint on blank canvases back in the day? Take your love of arts and crafts to a chic level with this statement piece of wall art. It adds the perfect pop of color.
7This Pillow That Pays Tribute To The Best After-School Snack
$29.25 (for Cover and Insert)
Take your love of Dunkaroos to new heights with this throw pillow that's perfect for your couch or bed. I could not be more obsessed with this beauty and am now suddenly craving 20 packs of Dunkaroos (the one with the vanilla frosting and sprinkles, of course).
8The Ultimate Duvet Cover For A True '90s Chick
What's more '90s than holographic lips? (TBH, I've owned like six different shirts and shorts with this design on it.) If you're as obsessed as I am, why not treat yourself to a duvet cover like this one? Go to sleep every night thinking about the '90s.
Make your home a '90s dream with any one of these eight products. I promise you, your new place will be the ultimate hangout spot for you and your squad, so leave your worries behind and get decorating.