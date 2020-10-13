Treating your best furry friend to festive toys and treats is always a good idea. That's why we've put together these dog boo baskets that are totally something to woof about. Boo baskets are a sweet way to surprise your loved ones with something spooktacular in the name of the season, and that festiveness should extend to your four-legged bestie as well.

The first step in putting together a pawsome boo basket is deciding what your pup cherishes most. If your pup's an active baby who loves running around outside, give them a fresh set of tennis balls that'll get them excited for their next game of fetch. On the flip side, if your pup likes to curl up and cuddle on the reg, surprise them with a cozy fall sweater and fuzzy blanket that'll upgrade their nap time.

Once you've decided on any of these eight boo basket ideas, it's time to put everything together. Not only is this great for your pup at home, but also for your bestie who has a best furry friend. With a festive boo basket, the dog in your life is guaranteed to have a pawfect Halloween.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.