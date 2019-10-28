8 Dates Fire Signs Will Love That’ll Bring Out Their Passion

Fire signs are known for being some of the most passionate and energetic signs of the zodiac. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius baes live for excitement and love finding new ways to experience the many pleasures life has to offer. When trying to come up with dates fire signs will love, it's important to remember that these guys tend to enjoy anything that encourages them to be in the moment. According to Astrology.com, these creative souls are full of energy that manifests itself in various ways.

"They are enthusiastic and sometimes larger than life," wrote the astrology site. "A fire sign is also an indicator of creativity. This element manifests itself in creative and unique ways, and those in its glow are wonderfully courageous and lively spirits. Those influenced by a fire sign are self-sufficient, spontaneous, and possess a tremendous zest for life." So, for anyone trying to impress a partner who's a fire sign, here are some date ideas that will ignite their inner passion.

Take An Art Class. Since most fire signs have a creative streak, taking an art class together is a great way to encourage a fire sign to express themselves. Consider a painting or pottery class, and if a casual environment is more your style, there are also BYOB classes where you can enjoy a glass of wine to help get the creative juices flowing.

Plan A Karaoke Night. Fire signs typically aren't afraid to be the center of attention. So the next time you're looking for a fun way to bond, karaoke makes for a perfect evening activity.

Go Salsa Dancing. Shutterstock It's hardly a secret that fire signs are known for being some of the most passionate people in the zodiac. What better way to channel the heat than dancing the night away? If you're newbies, try taking a dance class before heading to a salsa club to showcase your new moves.

Take A Cooking Class. If you and bae are foodies, learning to cook a new dish is a wonderful way to spend quality time together. Plus, you also get to enjoy the meal afterward.

Go Bowling. Fire signs can also have a competitive streak. So, if you're ready to see another side of your SO, planning a date that involves some friendly competition is never a bad idea.

Try A New Cuisine. Going to the same dinner spot can get old fast. To keep to a firey bae from getting bored of the same routine, try making reservations somewhere that serves a unique dish or cuisine neither of you has tried.

Go Hiking. Shutterstock If your partner doesn't mind working up a sweat, an athletic date can make for a welcomed change of pace. And if you want to go the extra mile, packing a picnic is also a thoughtful touch.