Coronavirus has shut down pretty much everything, and if you are one of the thousands of people now working from home, you’re probably struggling with finding normalcy during the pandemic. There’s so much going on and much to understandably stress about, but to help you find stability in this very unpredictable situation, experts recommend keeping your routine intact as best you can. For some, an important step in that routine is getting dressed for work, so here are the cutest work-from-home outfits that don’t require too much effort.

As someone who works from home a few days a week, I can attest to the fact that getting dressed up to stay at home isn’t the easiest, but it is helpful. Wearing sweatshirts and leggings all day is cozy but sometimes makes it harder to focus and, day in and day out, gets dispiriting. Though this advice reminds me of my old teachers telling me to dress up for exam day, getting up, washing your face, and getting dressed before beginning your workday can lead you to feeling better and more productive. That being said, the solution isn’t to wear high heels and tight trousers to your kitchen. In this new normal, comfort is still necessary for a day of work at home. So, to find that perfect balance of put-together and cozy, here are some cute work-from-home outfit ideas with items you probably already own.

1. Boyfriend Blues

The last thing you need distracting you during this time is your clothes, so rather than the stiff pants you usually wear in the office, wear your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans. The fit is perfectly relaxed and loose, so you’ll stay comfortable throughout the day, but the feel of wearing your favorite jeans will ensure that you still feel confident. If you don’t have boyfriend jeans, go with one of your looser pairs of pants that you love.

2. Comfy Crop Tops

If you want to live out your wildest sweatpants dreams, dress up the rest of your outfit with a cute crop top. While not a professional look, per se, the crop top will keep you cool so you don’t overheat in your cozy pants. Glamming up sweatpants will make you feel almost like a Kardashian, so maybe even consider adding some light makeup to complete this look. It’s also a departure from what you would normally wear at home or in the office, so you won’t get stuck in a fashion rut.

3. Big Button Downs

One look I love that perfectly blends professional and comfy is an oversized button-down shirt worn under a sweater with a pair of leggings. There’s something about wearing an oversized button down that makes me feel like the protagonist in a ‘90s rom-com, and if that’s not the energy you want to bring into your work-from-home life, I don’t know what is. A collar popped out of your sweater screams business, so you’ll be ready to get to work.

4. Dress It Up

Although summer hasn’t fully hit the outside world in most places yet, there’s nothing stopping you from wearing your flowy, long summer dresses now. When I work from home, I find myself constantly switching sitting positions, so a dress that allows for a lot of movement is perfect for me. You can easily move from criss-cross-applesauce to crossing your legs, sitting on one, and tons of other positions that will keep your body from falling asleep while you work. Not to mention, you’ll look extremely cute.

5. Retro Athleisure

Maybe it’s time you dig through your closet for a pair of old gym shorts or peddle pushers. Try pairing those with your button-downs, your oversized t-shirts, a blazer, or whatever you prefer. Personally, I’m going with the turtleneck and t-shirt look. These shorts rarely get to see your work life, and their mobility makes them hard to beat. If you need to get up and quickly do a few pushups, stretches, or jumping jacks to keep yourself focused, a comfy pair of workout shorts will have you ready for that.

6. Mix It Up

Mix and match your clothes like never before. Pretty much no one is going to see you, so wear your most daring outfits. If you’ve ever wondered what your floral-print blouse and bold printed pants would look like together, now is the perfect time to find out. There’s joy in mixing your wardrobe up in eccentric new ways, and it’ll keep you feeling bright and refreshed.

7. Trendy Turtlenecks

One of my general “life hacks” for feeling both dressed up and feeling most comfortable is a turtleneck. Whether I pair it with leggings, a t-shirt, a sweater, or literally anything else, a turtleneck makes my outfit feel elevated and ready for anything, while keeping me feeling so cozy. If you’re looking for just one detail to elevate your least professional work-from-home outfits, go with a turtleneck.

8. Slides & Socks

If there’s a look that’s going to get us all through this isolation period, it’s slides and socks. Wearing shoes is the defining part of a “leaving the house” outfit, but lace-up shoes seem like a lot of hoopla for an all-indoors day. So, wear your favorite slides throughout the house instead. Adding socks not only gives your look a fun pop of color, but my feet are, personally, always cold at home, so they’ll keep you warm, too.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.