8 Cinderella Treats At Disney Parks That Every Princess Needs To 'Gram

It was Cinderella who sang, "A dream is a wish your heart makes." But what she really should have said was, "A dream is a wish your heart bakes," for all of my fellow foodies out there. It doesn't get more wish-fulfilling than savoring a delicious treat at Disney for snack time. Disney's Instagram-worthy food game is on point, and the Cinderella treats at Disney parks are no exception.

According to Disney Parks Blog, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the beloved animated classic. To celebrate, both Disneyland and Disney World have added beautiful sweet treats that are nods to the film. From Cinderella's carriage to the adorable mouse, Gus Gus, the treats on this list are more than just tasty — they're the kind of treats you see on Instagram that make you stop and drool.

If you're heading to either Disneyland or Disney World soon, you'll want to add these to your must-eat list. These treats won't be around for long, though. The celebration will end on Feb. 28, 2020, so you'll want to get them before they've disappeared. If your stomach is currently growling just from looking at this food, you'll want to wish for your very own Fairy Godmother to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you to Disney ASAP.

1. Greedy Gus Gus Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Out of all the treats on this list, this one is truly too cute for words. The Greedy Gus Gus Cupcake is meant to look like Cinderella's adorable mouse friend. You can find this peanut butter Gus Gus holding his chocolate "cheese" wedge at any of the All-Star Resorts food courts.

2. Cinderella’s Carriage Mini Dome Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs is known for having some the most beautiful treats. Their dome cakes are always a great choice, and for the Cinderella celebration, they're offering a Cinderella's Carriage Mini Dome Cake. The blue and silver-coated vanilla chiffon cake is complete with strawberry mousse and a strawberry champagne center.

3. Cinderella Soft-Serve Courtesy of Disney Parks You might have enjoyed Dole Whip at Disney, but have you ever had blue Dole Whip? The Pineapple Lanai at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort offers a colorful Cinderella Soft-Serve, which is vanilla soft-serve with a white chocolate clock, white chocolate crispy pearls, and glitter.

4. Glass Slipper Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks It wouldn't be a Cinderella celebration without her glass slipper. There are a few glass slipper cupcakes around the Walt Disney World Resort, but this colorful cupcake at Disney's Pop Century Resort is a standout. This yellow cupcake with lemon filling and tea-infused buttercream delight will be available until Mar. 7.

5. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks This Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo Cake at Magic Kingdom is almost too pretty to eat. The carriage-inspired treat is a lemon-scented Bavarian mousse with blueberry compote filling. And that's not all — this divine treat is served over a citrus almond cake. Take a pic in front of Cinderella's castle for a truly magical Instagram.

6. Cinderella’s Cake Pop Coach Courtesy of Disney Parks For a smaller carriage treat, head to Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney's Grand Floridian, and savor one of these adorable Cinderella's Coach cake pops. The coating is blue with white chocolate wheels, but the inside is triple chocolate cake.

7. So This Is Love: A Cinderella Anniversary Tea Courtesy of Disney Parks For anyone who's at Disneyland, partake in a truly magical experience with the Cinderella Afternoon Tea at Steakhouse 55. The tea menu includes a selection of tea sandwiches, scones, and Cinderella-inspired desserts to accompany a variety of loose-leaf teas. If your squad is ready for a dreamy tea time, make a reservation now. Afternoon Tea is served Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the afternoon, and the So This Is Love tea party is only available for a limited time.