77 Girl Squad Names For Your Crew, Because It's About Time You Chose One
Whenever you see "squad goals" posted on someone else's Instagram pic, you wonder if that group has ever actually met your best friends. You know deep down that your crew is the real definition of squad goals. You love your friends so much, that your group chat is constantly lighting up with notifications, and when you're not together, you're planning your next hang. So far, you've only ever referred to them as your best friends, but I think it's about time you finally upgraded to the girl squad names level.
If you think of some of the most well-known girl squads of all time, they had nicknames that people referred to them as. I'm talking about The Plastics from Mean Girls and the Pink Ladies from Grease. You know your squad deserves a fun name as well. You could even use your new nickname to label your group chat, use as a hashtag for all of your group selfies, or even get matching T-shirts for your weekend getaway. (Yes, your bond to these amazing humans is that serious.)
Sometimes, a group name comes naturally from an inside joke you share, or a reference from your favorite TV show or movie. But, if you need a little inspiration, here are 77 girl squad names that you and your friends can sort through.
1. We Slay All Day
2. The Not-So-Salty Friendchip
3. The Bae-Goals
4. The Taco Belles
5. Mermaid To Be Friends
6. Tequila Mockingbirds
7. Dumbledore's Army
8. The Not-So-Shady Beaches
9. Chicks With Kicks
10. The Grapeful Girls
11. The Gourdgeous Girls
12. The Emperor's New Crew
13. Ski Patrol
14. The Lost Girls
15. Destiny's Children
16. The Big Dill Crew
17. The Pizza Partners
18. The Loft Mates
19. Berry Cool Crew
20. Hap-Bey Baes
21. The Fineapples
22. The Waffle Lot
23. Brunch Crew
24. The Peachy Queens
25. Swan Goals
26. Souper Friends
27. Teariffic Friends
28. The Match Mates In Heaven
29. Cerealsly The Best
30. Space Babes
31. The Meme Team
32. Super Girls
33. The Pawsome Party
34. Latte Love
35. The Cowbelles
36. Fly Girls
37. The Bumble-Beys
38. Awesome Blossoms
39. The Support Bras
40. The Ladybugs
41. The Fintastic Crew
42. The Lots Of Lavas
43. Lil' Rascals
44. Soul Sisters
45. The American Idols
46. Artistocat Ladies
47. Beast Friends
48. Mugnificent Crew
49. Gouda Friends
50. Purrfect Friends
51. Chick Clique
52. Best Fries Forever
53. The Pack
54. The Cover Girls
55. The Cherry Best
56. The Gemini Twins
57. The Beast Teas
58. Dino-Mite Crew
59. The Squad Ghouls
60. Eggcellent Squad
61. The Best Buds
62. The Beaches
63. No Otter Crew
64. The Pretty In Pinks
65. Some Bunnies
66. The Main Squeezes
67. The Spuds
68. The Damn-Delions
69. The Gilmore Girls
70. The Unicorny Friends
71. Feline Good Crew
72. The Pretty Little Liars
73. The Sweet Potatoes
74. The Pho Real Friends
75. Lunar Ladies
76. Witchy Women
77. The Firebirds