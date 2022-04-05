95 Cool Group Chat Names For Your Exclusive BFF Convo
Only VIPs allowed in this chat.
Checking in with your besties is something you do almost daily. Whether you’re sending hilarious TikToks back and forth, showing off your OOTDs, or just chatting because you’re bored, your group chat is like the MVP of your squad. As MVP, you need to give your text convo one of these cool group chat names. After all, it isn’t an official group chat until you’ve christened it with a solid group chat name.
Some of the most popular friend groups in movies and TV shows have cool group names, like The Golden Girls, the Heathers in Heathers, and the Plastics in Mean Girls. It’s not just about finding a cool group chat name, either. You have to pick out the right name for your specific crew. It should be a name you’re proud of and something that totally matches your chat’s vibe. For instance, if you’re always planning your next hang, you may want to go with a group chat name that plays on your party side. If your convo is instead filled with your daily horoscopes or memes about astrology, you may want to go with some cool group chat names that align with your birth charts. There’s even some punny group chat names on this list that are cool for friends with a great sense of humor and basically have the same TikTok FYP.
Since you know your friends better than anyone else, you know just which of these 95 cool group chat names will get everyone excited. Once you have your name updated in the chat, you’re ready to get back to texting non-stop.
- Friendchips And Guac
- You Can’t Text With Us
- The Chamber Of Secrets
- Members Only
- Olive My Crew
- Gossip Girls
- Our Coven
- Secret Circle
- The Heathers
- The Plastics
- On Wednesdays, We Text
- Besties For The Resties
- Smooth Like Butter
- Spilling The Tea
- Tea Time
- We Make Pour Decisions
- Sliding Into Our DMs
- Dream Team
- Taylor Swift’s Squad
- The Burn Book
- The Stars Align
- Insert Cool Name Here
- My Best Teas
- Ketchup With My Crew
- Bae-Goals
- 50 Shades Of Slay
- Mermaid To Chat
- Dino-Mite Crew
- Hakuna Moscato
- TikTalking
- Feline Good
- Mistakes Were Made
- Moon Club
- Cosmically Correct
- Lunar Layers
- Keeping Up With The Krew
- F.R.I.E.N.D.S
- Sisterhood Of The Traveling Texts
- The Clique
- The Meme Team
- My Chosen Family
- Charlie’s Angels
- The Golden Girls
- Dr. Drake and the Ramorays
- Full House
- Astro Circle
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Little Liars
- My Ride Or Dies
- The A-Team
- Coffee Crew
- Let’s Take This Offline
- 2 Cool 4 School
- Quad Squad
- The Chosen Ones
- Where’s The Party
- The Party Don’t Start ‘Til We Walk In
- The Weekenders
- We Who Shall Not Be Named
- The Fast And The Serious
- Squad Ghouls
- My Gouda Friends
- Team Britney
- Cool Name Pending...
- Smells Like Team Spirit
- My Lucky Charms
- Power Rangers
- The Powerpuff Girls
- My Witches
- Beach Don’t Keel My Vibe
- The Bold Type
- The Bold And The Beautiful
- Mystical Messengers
- My Spirit Guides
- My Main Beaches
- My Best Buds
- Where My Ghouls At?
- Haim Doing Fine
- Leave Your Foodie Pics Here
- Feeling Brew-tiful
- Where Have You Bean?
- Wazzup
- Party Party Yeah
- Avengers Assemble
- Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Game Changers
- Take A Chance On Meme
- Wish You Were Beer
- It’s Always Happy Hour Here
- Owl Always Love You
- Beautiful Beaches
- The Breakfast Club
- You Can’t Sit With Us
- A Cosmic Connection
- Lucille Ballers