Checking in with your besties is something you do almost daily. Whether you’re sending hilarious TikToks back and forth, showing off your OOTDs, or just chatting because you’re bored, your group chat is like the MVP of your squad. As MVP, you need to give your text convo one of these cool group chat names. After all, it isn’t an official group chat until you’ve christened it with a solid group chat name.

Some of the most popular friend groups in movies and TV shows have cool group names, like The Golden Girls, the Heathers in Heathers, and the Plastics in Mean Girls. It’s not just about finding a cool group chat name, either. You have to pick out the right name for your specific crew. It should be a name you’re proud of and something that totally matches your chat’s vibe. For instance, if you’re always planning your next hang, you may want to go with a group chat name that plays on your party side. If your convo is instead filled with your daily horoscopes or memes about astrology, you may want to go with some cool group chat names that align with your birth charts. There’s even some punny group chat names on this list that are cool for friends with a great sense of humor and basically have the same TikTok FYP.

Since you know your friends better than anyone else, you know just which of these 95 cool group chat names will get everyone excited. Once you have your name updated in the chat, you’re ready to get back to texting non-stop.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images